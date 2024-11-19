I wonder if Dana is a puppet at this point.



During Jone's entire run, he never said anything about him being GOAT.



I mean, even not that long ago, he was talking mad shit about him not wanting to fight Ngannou, which likely was true. And Ngannou would've send him to a shadow realm given how he looked against Stipe.



Now he's washed up, he's pushing him as hard as he has ever done for anyone before.



Jones fought twice last four years. He bulked up long ass time to move up to a heavyweight. It's not even remotely close to something like what BJ has done beating consensus prime top fighter a weight class above, nor is it even like Conor who beat a champion in his prime either.



Islam deserves the top position. If you ask me, he doesn't belong in the second spot either.



I wonder if he's pushing this hard because of some benefits that will be given to some parties that he likes or is being told to from someone else.



Rankings were bullshit that they made up one day. It's meaningless. It's wierd how he's trying to push AI thing so hard right now.



Dana is likely a scumbag, but he's not dumb. I think he's a cold, calculated guy with very little morality and a lot of money. I do think he must know about the fight game a fair bit too. He shat on Fedor a long time for example, but I think he knew how good he was.



He must know rankings made no sense or hold value from the very start. He still must know this.