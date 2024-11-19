  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Media Dana White FURIOUS Jon Jones STILL Isn't P4P #1 "Have To Get RID Of These Clowns"

Jon Jones moves UP to #2 P4P, but Dana still hates he isn't #1.

Is he P4P #1 now? Or where do you rank him?

I still have him 3rd behind Islam/Alex cause of activity/true title defenses.
 
I think he has to kiss ass or Jones is just going to fk off. Jones is currently the biggest PPV seller.
 
Dana should just do them himself.

Jones number 1 in every division.
 
Islam Makhachev is growing on me lol

But in all seriousness.

There is simply no argument whatsoever for "I beat a featherweight twice" Islam to be ahead of Jon Jones.

Media members: if that's you, you are wrong.
 
I wonder if Dana is a puppet at this point.

During Jone's entire run, he never said anything about him being GOAT.

I mean, even not that long ago, he was talking mad shit about him not wanting to fight Ngannou, which likely was true. And Ngannou would've send him to a shadow realm given how he looked against Stipe.

Now he's washed up, he's pushing him as hard as he has ever done for anyone before.

Jones fought twice last four years. He bulked up long ass time to move up to a heavyweight. It's not even remotely close to something like what BJ has done beating consensus prime top fighter a weight class above, nor is it even like Conor who beat a champion in his prime either.

Islam deserves the top position. If you ask me, he doesn't belong in the second spot either.

I wonder if he's pushing this hard because of some benefits that will be given to some parties that he likes or is being told to from someone else.

Rankings were bullshit that they made up one day. It's meaningless. It's wierd how he's trying to push AI thing so hard right now.

Dana is likely a scumbag, but he's not dumb. I think he's a cold, calculated guy with very little morality and a lot of money. I do think he must know about the fight game a fair bit too. He shat on Fedor a long time for example, but I think he knew how good he was.

He must know rankings made no sense or hold value from the very start. He still must know this.
 
He shouldn't have jumped a spot at all.
 
Thought they were going to be getting Ai to do it now.
 
Oliveira
Volk 2x
Poirier

That's a better resume than Gane and the corpse of Stipe in the last 4 years. Jones is less accomplished at heavyweight than the interim champion and is a betting underdog against him. At least Islam can claim he's the best fighter in his division. Tom should be above Jones in the P4P rankings.
 
  1. Islam or Topuria
  2. Islam or Topuria
  3. Pantoja
  4. Pereira
  5. Belal
  6. Merab
  7. DDP
  8. Aspinall
  9. Tsarukyan
  10. Volkanovski
  11. Shavkat
  12. Holloway
  13. Royval
  14. Ankalaev
  15. Jones
 
I think in all seriousness, the P4P rankings absolutely have to reward the fighter moving up a weight class in order to win when two guys have similarly good records (Jones>Islam)

They should also reward great records over recency bias, no matter how impressive (Islam>Pereira)

They should reward great wins over good wins (Pereira>Topuria)

They should reward an undefeated record combined with brutal finishes over really solid performances of a guy who worked hard to get where he is (Topuria>Belal)

1. Jones
2. Islam
3. Pereira
4. Topuria
5. Belal

That monster Dricus could also claim that #5 IMO.
 
This is P4P though, not divisional.

Wins over Oliveira and Poirier should stack up to Gane and Stipe pretty evenly, then your differentiation is that one guy has been defending against a guy who should never have fought in his division vs a lengthy career of being the GOAT in a lighter division before moving up.

There's no argument for me, I'm not saying everyone has to conform, but it's easy and obvious: Jones is way ahead of Islam in a P4P.

Jon Jones is, without question, the best fighter the UFC has ever produced. And he is still, right now, the best they ever had.
 
You have to take into account the talent in the division as well.

LHW & Heavyweight are the weakest male divisions in the UFC in terms of talent.
While LW could be considered the strongest.

Islam going on a 13 fight win streak in the strongest division(tied with BW IMO) along with defending his belt against HOF fighters in Poirier, Volk(x2), Oliviera still in their prime far outweigh a far past his prime 42 yo Stipe and Ciryl Gane a clear one dimensional fighter. Especially if he beats Arman again, he'd have virtually cleared the strongest division.
 
Not sure how Periera loses a spot to Jones when Jones beat up a retiree
 
So you're saying that dominance in the LW rankings for about 3 years > dominance in the LHW and then HW rankings (minus the inactivity of course) for about 10-12 years?

<cruzshake>

Sorry, no.

If Islam wants to be considered the #1 P4P in any serious manner, he must of course go up to 170 and win the belt and defend.

Until then, I can't take that logic seriously.

Although (again) I enjoy the discourse (unlike Dana)!
 
