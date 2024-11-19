Is he P4P #1 now? Or where do you rank him?
I still have him 3rd behind Islam/Alex cause of activity/true title defenses.
Gane was #1 when Jones beat him.He'll have to do way better than beating a 42-year-old retired Stipe.
How about fighting Aspinall so we can once and for all see who the best HW is?
OliveiraIslam Makhachev is growing on me lol
But in all seriousness.
There is simply no argument whatsoever for "I beat a featherweight twice" Islam to be ahead of Jon Jones.
Media members: if that's you, you are wrong.
1. Islam
2. Pereira
3. Jones
4. Topuria
5. Belal
Oliveira
Volk 2x
Poirier
That's a better resume than Gane and the corpse of Stipe in the last 4 years. Jones is less accomplished at heavyweight than the interim champion and is a betting underdog against him. At least Islam can claim he's the best fighter in his division. Tom should be above Jones in the P4P rankings.
I think in all seriousness, the P4P rankings absolutely have to reward the fighter moving up a weight class in order to win when two guys have similarly good records (Jones>Islam)
They should also reward great records over recency bias, no matter how impressive (Islam>Pereira)
They should reward great wins over good wins (Pereira>Topuria)
They should reward an undefeated record combined with brutal finishes over really solid performances of a guy who worked hard to get where he is (Topuria>Belal)
1. Jones
2. Islam
3. Pereira
4. Topuria
5. Belal
That monster Dricus could also claim that #5 IMO.
You have to take into account the talent in the division as well.
LHW & Heavyweight are the weakest male divisions in the UFC in terms of talent.
While LW could be considered the strongest.
Islam going on a 13 fight win streak in the strongest division(tied with BW IMO) along with defending his belt against HOF fighters in Poirier, Volk, Oliviera still in their prime far outweigh a far past his prime 42 yo Stipe and Ciryl Gane a clear one dimensional fighter.