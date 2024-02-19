Dana says Conor may never fight again, yet Chandler is sitting out for 1+ year

MetaIIica
Orange Belt
@Orange
- Joined
- Apr 14, 2019
- Messages
- 268
- Reaction score
- 569
If Dana and the UFC aren't sure Conor will ever fight again, then why are they allowing a huge draw like Michael Chandler to sit on the sidelines for as long as he has ? The UFC is all about making money it doesn't make sense to let one of their golden chickens sit out for a fight that may never happen. As someone else mentioned Chandler has now been sitting out longer than the time between his first and last UFC fights.