Dana says Conor may never fight again, yet Chandler is sitting out for 1+ year

If Dana and the UFC aren't sure Conor will ever fight again, then why are they allowing a huge draw like Michael Chandler to sit on the sidelines for as long as he has ? The UFC is all about making money it doesn't make sense to let one of their golden chickens sit out for a fight that may never happen. As someone else mentioned Chandler has now been sitting out longer than the time between his first and last UFC fights.
 
Hate to be that guy but plenty of us said back when he lost to Dustin the last time that he was done, but Chandler doubled and tripled down on sitting on a couch betting the last part of his career on begging for a fight with Conor. Hard to feel any pity for the inevitable consequence of that.
 
It's hard to say what Chandler expects to earn from a McGregor fight, but it looks like he might have earned more this past year by just competing against fighters in his own division.
 
Yeah, I think it was probably worth it. I didn't think we'd see conor again either but Chandler has kept his name in the conversation just by being associated with conor. He can still take another fight with someone now and carry a little bit more of promotional momentum into that fight.

He's pretty obviously at the point in his career where he's trying to squeeze out a few big money fights and doesn't particularly care too much about maintaining a winning record and/or making a run at the title. He's just trying to generate buzz and money by fighting like a lunatic against big draws.

This recipe is time sensitive though. He's probably got 1 or 2 more foghts in him before his star fades, he's already fought the exciting guys at fw, so his options are to wait for the possible conor fight or take a much, much lower payday against someone in the top 5-10 at fw, a fight which Chandler has a good chance of losing and dropping all of his momentum.

Makes sense to me.
 
My bet is that Chandler doesn't want to fight anymore too and would take only a Conor fight
 
I doubt it. Chandler is probably a top 5 right now, meaning he could pretty realistically lose to anybody ranked in the top 10. Given that he's already fought the big draws of the division, the risk-benefit analysis for future opponents doesn't look good. If it weren't for conor, Chandler would probably have fought once or twice, likely losing at least one of those fights and only making a pretty modest purse. These would likely be has last fights of any significant consequence.

In the situation he's in now, he can either get the conor big money fight or he can at least try and argue for a high ranking, big drawing opponent for his next fight, after having been waiting for so long.
 
That's a weird take man. He squandered all the promotional momentum he had / now coming off the couch with 0 activity. He also earned a total of 0 dollars off all that inactivity. No manager on the planet would suggest to an upcoming fighter "hey pull a Chandler it'll be great for your career".
 
its amazing how many people here got cucked with this fight

i always chuckled at those threads. "dana says conor / chandler targeted for 300 main!!!" people would get so mad when a poster would say 'did they sign the contract though?'.
 
He wouldnt get to headline a PPV fighting the other guys, he already fought all of the PPV worthy opponents and i doubt he gets PPV points fighting down in the card, having said that, he is screwing himself at this point not taking any fights in hopes of a Conor fight win or lose, Conor doesnt have that many good options left either, its either a new guy that will beat him badly, or an older guy like Chandler, that might still beat him, but at least they carry a name unlike the new guy.
 
