Dana says Conor may never fight again, yet Chandler is sitting out for 1+ year

Yeah, I think it was probably worth it. I didn't think we'd see conor again either but Chandler has kept his name in the conversation just by being associated with conor. He can still take another fight with someone now and carry a little bit more of promotional momentum into that fight.



He's pretty obviously at the point in his career where he's trying to squeeze out a few big money fights and doesn't particularly care too much about maintaining a winning record and/or making a run at the title. He's just trying to generate buzz and money by fighting like a lunatic against big draws.



This recipe is time sensitive though. He's probably got 1 or 2 more foghts in him before his star fades, he's already fought the exciting guys at fw, so his options are to wait for the possible conor fight or take a much, much lower payday against someone in the top 5-10 at fw, a fight which Chandler has a good chance of losing and dropping all of his momentum.



Makes sense to me.