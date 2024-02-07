News Dana White says Mcgregor vs Chandler will "Hopefully" Happen This Year "There Is No Set Date, Eyeing End of The Year"

Dana White went on the Pat Macfee Show and was asked about about Mcgregor vs Chandler saying:
"Eventually. Hopefully this year. I'm hoping for the fall"

Is this fight ever gonna happen or was Mcgregor screwing Michael Chandler over this whole time? lol


 
Chandler is screwing himself at this point...get a fight, get a fun fight, get a co-main spot on PPV, a fight night main event, not in the APEX of course, Conor is not interested or in a hurry to return, despite being basically old and obviously past his prime at this point.
 
maxresdefault.jpg
 
That's what Conor gets for announcing the June date himself, serves him right for going around Dana's back! <Lmaoo>
 
I think this is not Conor's fault.. I think the UFC wants to wait out Chandler.

By contract the UFC has to offer Chandler fights.

I bet they want to give Conor an easier fight or a title fight/title eliminator. Like Leon vs McNugget.

They want Chandler to get antsy, sign a fight and then they will immediately get Conor a fight.
 
Chandler has other things going for him besides fighting, he can afford to wait it out. McGregor will fight him, and destroy him. Chandler will get millions for his beating though.
 
