D-Day Quiz!

German_D-Day-THN.jpg


(1) Which three (main) countries attacked on D-Day?
(2) Five beaches were attacked on D-Day. What were their codenames? (five marks)
(3) Which beaches were attacked by which armies? (five marks)
(4) When was D-Day (date and time)? (two marks)
(5) What was the military operation name for D-Day?

(6) Who commanded the Allied ground forces?
(7) Who commanded the German ground forces?
(8) Who commanded the Allied naval forces?
(9) How many of the invaders' D-Day objectives were met?
(10) To the nearest 5,000, how many casualties were there on D-Day?

(1) Canada, UK, USA
(2) Gold, Juno, Omaha, Sword, Utah
(3) Gold and Sword - UK, Juno - Canada and UK, Omaha and Utah - USA
(4) 6am, 6th of June 1944
(5) Operation Neptune

(6) General Bernard Law Montgomery - I anticipate protests that it was General Dwight David Eisenhower, but he was in overall command of the invasion, he was not the ground forces commander.
(7) Field Marshal Karl Rudolf Gerd von Rundstedt
(8) Admiral Sir Bertram Home Ramsay
(9) The allies planned to take Bayeux, Caen, Carentan and Saint-Lô, and advance at least six miles inland from all the beaches except Utah and connect their forces. None of these objectives were met on time.
(10) 16,000

Pass mark is 9/19! How did you do?
 
Didn’t score well… I knew this old farmer growing up; had known him since I was a kid but didn’t find out until I was in my 30’s that he was on Omaha beach on D-Day. I asked him about it; he said he never expected to live through the day. Those guys were cut from a different cloth, they have my eternal respect.
 
