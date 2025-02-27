Military History Quiz 2!

(1) Finland (1918)

(2) Spain (1537)

(3) The X-15 (USAF, 4,520mph, 1967)

(4) Narvik, Norway (April - June 1940). Although of course the Allied forces subsequently withdrew.

(5) Milne Bay, Territory of Papua (August - September 1942)



(6) HMS Conqueror sank the General Belgrano on 2/5/82, during the Falklands War.

(7) On 25/7/1944 an Me 262 (German jet) shot down a Mosquito (British non-jet) over Munich.

(8) Khe Sanh (21/1 - 9/7/68) - casualty estimates vary widely, but perhaps 6,000 Capitalist dead vs 4,000 Communist. The Capitalist forces withdrew.

(9) Yes x 3

Naval attacks (ship-on-ship, laying mines, coastal shelling): many in both during the World Wars

Air attacks (bombing and strafing, air-to-air combat, attacks on shipping): over 100 air raids on northern Australia by the Japanese in WW2.

Ground invasion: The Territory of Papua was under Australian control when invaded by the Japanese in WW2. Four Japanese officers also landed in Western Australia for about 24 hours in WW2, on a reconnaissance mission (no combat or sabotage).

(10) Choisin Reservoir (November - December 1950). Hard casualty numbers are even more difficult to come by, but the highest are something like 14,000 Capitalists and 60,000 Communists. The weather during the battle was unsually cold and the soldiers weren't prepared for it, so a lot of people died of cold, hunger, equipment freezing and failing etc. The Capitalists withdrew.