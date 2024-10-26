Could prime Jose Aldo have beaten Ilia Topuria?

Aldo had the kicks and probably the speed advantage for sure but he was kinda wild and never really got punished for that because he fought in an era when 145 was super green and most guys simply couldn't handle his athletic gifts. Hard to say for sure but Ilia was far more polished than prime Aldo and puts his hands together way better, more purpose, more defensively responsible and better technique. The cardio is the other issue, Aldos cardio always sucked down the stretch when he wasn't allowed to coast.



I'd favor Ilia at this point but I'm not exactly confident. Aldos speed and explosive power used to really be something and back when he'd open up with kicks and had a dynamic kneeing game..