Could prime Jose Aldo have beaten Ilia Topuria?

What do you guys think? Whichever version of Aldo you consider his prime.
Both have fast, powerful and accurate hands. Aldo is definitely a more versatile striker, could he have beaten Topuria?
Aldo had the kicks and probably the speed advantage for sure but he was kinda wild and never really got punished for that because he fought in an era when 145 was super green and most guys simply couldn't handle his athletic gifts. Hard to say for sure but Ilia was far more polished than prime Aldo and puts his hands together way better, more purpose, more defensively responsible and better technique. The cardio is the other issue, Aldos cardio always sucked down the stretch when he wasn't allowed to coast.
I'd favor Ilia at this point but I'm not exactly confident. Aldos speed and explosive power used to really be something and back when he'd open up with kicks and had a dynamic kneeing game..
That's not how MMA worksHe was beaten by all the great FW's. Conor, Max, Volk. Ilia has crushed two of those proving he's at or above that level. He clearly crushes prime Aldo as well.
Literally watched Aldo since the WEC days. Why are you not allowed to pick the newer fighter ever without it being "recency bias"?Yes Aldo would win… recency bias at best by sherdog and mma fans… Aldo would be able to keep the distance and would be technical sound and pick him apart. Other than the KO power Aldo would have his way with him.
Post WEC, who did Aldo dominate with leg kicks?Prime Aldo has a style matchup advantage against Topuria. Topuria's stance is pretty much that of a boxer. He's very subsceptible to leg kicks. Prime Aldo was the most dangerous leg kicker in the game back then, bar Pedro Rizzo. I can see Aldo chopping Topuria's legs up, not get taken down, and take over in the later rounds.