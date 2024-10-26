Could prime Jose Aldo have beaten Ilia Topuria?

What do you guys think? Whichever version of Aldo you consider his prime.

Both have fast, powerful and accurate hands. Aldo is definitely a more versatile striker, could he have beaten Topuria?
 
You could argue I spose Topuria might have given Aldo a bit more time/space than Max did but still I feel like KO power would probably be a factor, 145lbs pre Topuria was a division were you could afford to take a few punches, now I think tis suddenly become one were that is far more dangerous.
 
Prime Aldo has a style matchup advantage against Topuria. Topuria's stance is pretty much that of a boxer. He's very subsceptible to leg kicks. Prime Aldo was the most dangerous leg kicker in the game back then, bar Pedro Rizzo. I can see Aldo chopping Topuria's legs up, not get taken down, and take over in the later rounds.
 
Aldo had the kicks and probably the speed advantage for sure but he was kinda wild and never really got punished for that because he fought in an era when 145 was super green and most guys simply couldn't handle his athletic gifts. Hard to say for sure but Ilia was far more polished than prime Aldo and puts his hands together way better, more purpose, more defensively responsible and better technique. The cardio is the other issue, Aldos cardio always sucked down the stretch when he wasn't allowed to coast.

I'd favor Ilia at this point but I'm not exactly confident. Aldos speed and explosive power used to really be something and back when he'd open up with kicks and had a dynamic kneeing game..
 
Yes Aldo would win… recency bias at best by sherdog and mma fans… Aldo would be able to keep the distance and would be technical sound and pick him apart. Other than the KO power Aldo would have his way with him.
 
HuskySamoan said:
Aldo had the kicks and probably the speed advantage for sure but he was kinda wild and never really got punished for that because he fought in an era when 145 was super green and most guys simply couldn't handle his athletic gifts. Hard to say for sure but Ilia was far more polished than prime Aldo and puts his hands together way better, more purpose, more defensively responsible and better technique. The cardio is the other issue, Aldos cardio always sucked down the stretch when he wasn't allowed to coast.

I'd favor Ilia at this point but I'm not exactly confident. Aldos speed and explosive power used to really be something and back when he'd open up with kicks and had a dynamic kneeing game..
Hey look, someone who's smart. Peak Aldo was on another level as an athlete. Ilia couldn't have worked those kicks and he couldn't have used his wrestling. His advantage would be his boxing. Now, prime Aldo with those kicks and that freak speed with his knees and anticipation? Who knows. It's a lot closer fight than people here think it is.
 
Hannibal Lector said:
Yes Aldo would win… recency bias at best by sherdog and mma fans… Aldo would be able to keep the distance and would be technical sound and pick him apart. Other than the KO power Aldo would have his way with him.
Literally watched Aldo since the WEC days. Why are you not allowed to pick the newer fighter ever without it being "recency bias"?
 
Young Calf Kick said:
Prime Aldo has a style matchup advantage against Topuria. Topuria's stance is pretty much that of a boxer. He's very subsceptible to leg kicks. Prime Aldo was the most dangerous leg kicker in the game back then, bar Pedro Rizzo. I can see Aldo chopping Topuria's legs up, not get taken down, and take over in the later rounds.
Post WEC, who did Aldo dominate with leg kicks?
 
Topuria is a much more polished striker than Aldo.

But Aldo's leg kicks were pretty insane in his prime.
 
