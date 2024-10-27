Could prime Kenny Florian have given Topuria problems?

No i think not.



And neither could have any “Insert name here” FWs from the past either.


Topuria is like a more talented, technical, powerful, skilled, confident Conor Mcgregor without the drug problem.

Thats one dangerous dude.
 
Ok see this is better than the last one you did. Which isnt saying much at all.

Better than @AldoStillGoat threads

which also isnt sayin much

keep at it bud!
Your replies are dumb which is not sayin much because you think anybody cares…which is not sayin much.

So in short, say less.
 
Prime Kenny Florian ? No

Invented quotes Kenny Florian ? Yes
Well yeah cos it would give Topuria problems if he says something and then Kenny plagarizes him and takes all the credit.
 
Ok see this is better than the last one you did. Which isnt saying much at all.

Better than @AldoStillGoat threads

which also isnt sayin much

keep at it bud!
Except all my threads for the past 1 year have came true

Merab beat sonned O’Malley (which Sherdoggers hated on me when I made threads)

Belal spiked Leon on his head (which Sherdog hated on me when I made threads)

Topuria KO’d Max (for which Sherdog hated on me)

Yet you say my threads are bad… at least give me some credit instead of making up false narratives.

I get that I pick against your favorite fighters but don’t let your emotions get in the way of your logic
 
Kenny has transcended human combat and only deals with real shit like battlebots
 
Your replies are dumb which is not sayin much because you think anybody cares…which is not sayin much.

So in short, say less.
It's funny how you think I should say less, because it's the night of a fight card and a particularly good one...so i've got alot to say and i've no hesitation to say it. My willingness to speak my mind has not been halted by your wish for me to cut down on my verbiage. To stifle my proclamations, which forum posters come from far and wide to hear. So I dont think ill pipe down, I think I will SPEAK UP.

You can CHOOSE to keep your thread quality at a low level or you can take constructive criticism! If you become a better poster, then the level of the whole forum is raised. It's a great responsibility


The moment I saw Topuria fuck up Randy Costa, it was pretty obvious that he was a special fighter. He's only exceeded my expectations every time.
 
It's funny how you think I should say less, because it's the night of a fight card and a particularly good one...so i've got alot to say and i've no hesitation to say it. My willingness to speak my mind has not been halted by your wish for me to cut down on my verbiage. To stifle my proclamations, which forum posters come from far and wide to hear. So I dont think ill pipe down, I think I will SPEAK UP.

You can CHOOSE to keep your thread quality at a low level or you can take constructive criticism! If you become a better poster, then the level of the whole forum is raised. It's a great responsibility


Didn’t read….

<goldie>
 
Except all my threads for the past 1 year have came true

Merab beat sonned O’Malley (which Sherdoggers hated on me when I made threads)

Belal spiked Leon on his head (which Sherdog hated on me when I made threads)

Topuria KO’d Max (for which Sherdog hated on me)

Yet you say my threads are bad… at least give me some credit instead of making up false narratives.

I get that I pick against your favorite fighters but don’t let your emotions get in the way of your logic
Did you predict Aldo vs Bautista?
 
