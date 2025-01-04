Elections Could Joe have won?

Could Joe Biden have beaten Trump? Could he have won the rematch if given the opportunity?

Trump was unliked by many including those from his own party. Joe won before. The economy was doing well.

Joe had his fans and was an easy vote for those who did not trust Trump. Kamala on the other hand turned all the independent voters against the Democrats with her DEI and transgender platform, it was farther left than many Americans felt comfortable with. This caused many independents to switch sides. RFK, Tulsi Gabbord, Joe Rogan, and Elon Musk brought over the independent voters, costing the Democrats the election. They lost ground in every state vs. the last election of Donald Trump vs. Joe Biden.

I think Joe could have won.

Question asks who you think would have won in this scenario. Not who you like or dislike.
 
If his cognitive decline wasn’t so apparent, especially during the debate, he might have won. Definitely wins more electoral votes than Harris.
 
Bigger chance than Kamala.
If he stayed away from debates and just came out once a week and did some aww shucks routine, it's possible.
At least it wouldn't have been the absolute embarrassment that actually happened with kamala. remember all those clowns around here who were pumping her up?
"weird", lol. absolute clowns.
 
I dont think so after the first debate. It was more about his state and ability to go 4 more years. Dems were stuck really when he stayed in so long and there was little time to react. Joe should have run in 2016.
 
The economy was not doing well with Joe. And he is sick.
 
The economy was not doing well with Joe. And he is sick.
Economy will go so good under Trump that you will elect dems candidate again...4 years is just one election cycle.
Economy under Trump will be funny bad BTW.
Ofc MAGA will ignore reality....
 
