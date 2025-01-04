Could Joe Biden have beaten Trump? Could he have won the rematch if given the opportunity?



Trump was unliked by many including those from his own party. Joe won before. The economy was doing well.



Joe had his fans and was an easy vote for those who did not trust Trump. Kamala on the other hand turned all the independent voters against the Democrats with her DEI and transgender platform, it was farther left than many Americans felt comfortable with. This caused many independents to switch sides. RFK, Tulsi Gabbord, Joe Rogan, and Elon Musk brought over the independent voters, costing the Democrats the election. They lost ground in every state vs. the last election of Donald Trump vs. Joe Biden.



I think Joe could have won.



Question asks who you think would have won in this scenario. Not who you like or dislike.