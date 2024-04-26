Media Colby Not Relevant Again Until He Fights Ian Garry

You don’t see Ian calling out anyone on a streak or with some momentum behind him. You don’t see him wanting to fight at his true weight and calling out Strickland.
 
Ah the good ol Agsin which is much more heinous than regular sin.
 
Colby is not relevant until he beats someone, anyone who is not a fossil.

This guy is worse than Stipe when it comes to fighting pensioners.
 
I mean if Colby can beat an actual top guy, he'd be relevant again. Garry is sort of a softball for Colby and he'll still be the underdog. Shavkat, JDM, Burns, Brady probably make Colby look at the door to retirement and those are all the ones he should be fighting. I wouldn't be shocked if he wants some LW striker or Wonderboy.
 
I dont get the calls for the fight but whatever i guess

i mean what a horrendous style matchup here. Likely boring af either way
 
blaseblase said:
When's the last time Colby fought someone on a win streak outside of a title fight?
When's the last time Ian Garry did? 5 of his 7 UFC fights were guys coming off a loss, and the 2 that weren't won a split decision against a can and lost the fight before, and the other is currently 2-3 in the UFC. At least the guys Colby beat were coming off losses in title fights instead of losses to nobodies. Colby would make 6 out 8 of Garry's opponents coming off a loss.
 
Colby hasn't won a fight in 2 years, hasn't had a winning streak in 5 years and hasn't beaten anyone that wasn't coming off a loss in 6 years. I don't think a win over him does much for anyone right now, it's a huge question mark how good he is or isn't.
 
nostradumbass said:
When's the last time Ian Garry did? 5 of his 7 UFC fights were guys coming off a loss, and the 2 that weren't won a split decision against a can and lost the fight before, and the other is currently 2-3 in the UFC. At least the guys Colby beat were coming off losses in title fights instead of losses to nobodies. Colby would make 6 out 8 of Garry's opponents coming off a loss.
He literally beat Magny coming off a win a fight ago. And it was a dominant victory, not a split. Colby hasn't beaten anyone not on a two fight losing streak in 6 years.
 
NoBiasJustMMA said:
Colby hasn't won a fight in 2 years, hasn't had a winning streak in 5 years and hasn't beaten anyone that wasn't coming off a loss in 6 years. I don't think a win over him does much for anyone right now, it's a huge question mark how good he is or isn't.
Rankings wise it does do a lot for Garry because the dumbasses who make the rankings inexplicably have Colby at number 4. They love keeping old guys who haven't done shit in years highly ranked.
 
