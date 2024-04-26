Colby’s rehearsed lines and Ian reading off flash cards?Pre-fight talk should be fun, but Colby's relevance seems gone at this point.
When's the last time Colby fought someone on a win streak outside of a title fight?You don’t see Ian calling out anyone on a streak or with some momentum behind him.
I went to school with a dude that fell into a wood chipper.I'd like Colby to fall into a trash compactor, but you don't always get what you want.
lol Garry is a pretty small WW, his fight day weight against Geoff Neal was like 180You don’t see Ian calling out anyone on a streak or with some momentum behind him. You don’t see him wanting to fight at his true weight and calling out Strickland.
When's the last time Ian Garry did? 5 of his 7 UFC fights were guys coming off a loss, and the 2 that weren't won a split decision against a can and lost the fight before, and the other is currently 2-3 in the UFC. At least the guys Colby beat were coming off losses in title fights instead of losses to nobodies. Colby would make 6 out 8 of Garry's opponents coming off a loss.When's the last time Colby fought someone on a win streak outside of a title fight?
Colby hasn't won a fight in 2 years, hasn't had a winning streak in 5 years and hasn't beaten anyone that wasn't coming off a loss in 6 years. I don't think a win over him does much for anyone right now, it's a huge question mark how good he is or isn't.