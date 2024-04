Ian beating Colby would be useful for Ian's title contention momentum, but for Colby it's not that big of a win. And they have a very one note promo angle for that fight to make it draw. The rest of WW is kinda boring and I don't think he can beat Leon, even if he gets back up there.



Fresh coat of paint at MW or LW could be interesting. But MW is too big for him and LW has enough sharks in the tank.



At the end of the day, he just needs a win. Over anyone. ASAP.