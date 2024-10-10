Media Cain Velasquez Explains How He WINS Both Jon Jones & Tom Aspinall

You guys think prime Cain has any shot at beating Tom Aspinall or HW Jon Jones?

Video:

Jon Jones vs. Prime Cain? OK that would be a tough fight man, always, that would’ve been tough,” Velasquez told the Basement Talk podcast of that hypothetical fight, via Bloody Elbow.

“You know what with that dude, he’s the boogeyman but I think that I would’ve been the best matchup because I think I would’ve had something for him. I could go there where he would’ve wanted to go,” he added of the fighter who faced Velasquez’s close friend and training partner Daniel Cormier on two occasions.

As for the man who currently holds the interim UFC title Tom Aspinall, Velasquez doubted that the Englishman would have had an answer for his grappling.

“Aspinall as well, especially with the wrestling, I just know when I get onto somebody’s legs I’m taking him down,” Velasquez explained.

“[Aspinall is] very dangerous with his hands, has a lot of power, what he does, he kind of lunges forward and punches, takes a big step and lunges forward, closes distance really well. But with that, it’s like, when someone is wrestling it’s like, OK you’re gonna be coming into my takedowns.”
