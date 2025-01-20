Lead Actor



1. Sidney Poitier - Lilie's of the Field

2. Denzel Washington - Training Day

3. Jamie Foxx - Ray

4. Forest Whitaker - Last King of Scotland

5. Will Smith - King Richard





Lead Actress



1. Halle Berry - Monsters Ball







Supporting Actor



1. Louis Gossett Jr. - An Officer And A Gentleman

2. Denzel Washington- Glory

3. Cuba Gooding Jr - Jerry Maguire

4. Morgan Freeman - Million Dollar Baby

5. Mahershala Ali - Moonlight

6. Mahershala Ali - Green Book

7. Daniel Kaluuya - Judas And The Black Messiah







Supporting Actress



1. Hattie McDaniel - Gone With The Wind *First Black person to be nominated and first to win an Academy Award*

2. Whoopi Goldberg - Ghost

3. Jennifer Hudson - Dream Girls

4. Mo'Nique - Precious

5. Octavia Spencer - The Help

6. Lupita Nyong'o - 12 Years A Slave

7. Viola Davis - Fences

8. Regina King - If Beale Street Could Talk

9. Ariana DeBose - West Side Story

10. Da'Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers







What was your favourite Performance of the winners? Any snubs throughout the years you think deserved to win?



I think Sam Jackson should have won for Pulp Fiction, Laurence Fishbourne for Whats Love Got To Do With It, and Michael Clarke Duncan for The Green Mile. All from the 90s too.