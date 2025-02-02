Here's another fun tourney, I hope you like it.Let's find out which actor has the best 3 films.Robert De Niro - The Godfather Part II, Goodfellas, Taxi DriverLeonardo DiCaprio - Inception, The Departed, The Wolf of Wall StreetAnthony Hopkins - The Silence of the Lambs, The Elephant Man, The FatherDenzel Washington - Training Day, Glory, American GangsterChristian Bale - The Dark Knight, The Prestige, American PsychoCharlton Heston - Ben Hur, Planet of the Apes, Touch of EvilKurt Russell - The Thing, Tombstone, The Hateful EightDaniel Day-Lewis - There Will Be Blood, In the Name of the Father, The Last of the MohicansJoaquin Phoenix - Gladiator, Joker, HerJoe Pesci - Goodfellas, Raging Bull, Home AloneBrad Pitt - Fight Club, Se7en, 12 MonkeysSean Penn - Carlito's Way, Mystic River, Dead Man WalkingJamie Foxx - Django Unchained, Collateral, Ray