Movies Out of these actresses - Which are the 5 best? (Tournament) (First Elimination Bracket)

Choose Five.

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Here we go another tournament, this time a full size one.

There will be 10 Elimination Brackets. So please bare with me.

So basically who is the greatest actress.

Let's go!



My picks:

Katharine Hepburn
Meryl Streep
Brie Larson
Maggie Smith
Samantha Morton


Noomi Rapace
5041.jpg


Taraji P. Henson​

-Hidden_Figures-_Film_Celebration_%28NHQ201612100020%29_%28cropped%29.jpg


Shailene Woodley​

286724_v9_bc.jpg


Ellen Barkin
201108117_006.jpg


Katharine Hepburn
65df1514f866ad28767188cb_Cover.jpg


Mandy Moore
AXSXJ5L6FZBRPDPLJFDVPEAV5E.JPG


Elizabeth Perkins​

image-w856.jpg


Isabelle Huppert​

ftcms%3Ad956c2b7-89eb-4499-a5a7-19b2f008672f


Audrey Hepburn​

Audrey_Hepburn_Tiffany%27s.jpg


Felicity Jones​

Felicity_Jones_%2829582838166%29.jpg


Anne Archer​

the-graduate-in-london.jpg


Meryl Streep
MerylStreep_slideshow.jpg


Phoebe Cates

img_2084_3.jpeg


Brie Larson
MV5BNDY4MjI4YzEtMzgxYS00N2M5LWEwMmQtZjYwNGE0OThmYTQ0XkEyXkFqcGc@._V1_FMjpg_UX1000_.jpg


Maggie Smith
dame-maggie-smith-009.jpg


Samantha Morton
9aee9dc8062604f035373f4c723e84e1.jpg


Lea Thompson
MV5BOWNkZGQ0MDgtZjQ1ZS00NWMyLTgxY2QtNjI0NWU5NTUwNWVjXkEyXkFqcGc@._V1_.jpg


Elisabeth Moss
elisabeth-moss-sh-ml-200226_hpMain_16x9_992.jpg

Diane Kruger
640px-Diane_Kruger_Peabody_2014_%28cropped%29.jpg


Natalie Dormer
MV5BNjM4NjQwMzE1Ml5BMl5BanBnXkFtZTgwNjg5MTM0NzE@._V1_FMjpg_UX1000_.jpg





If you don't want to be tagged, just let me know thanks.

Please vote.


Phoebe Cates gets a vote just for the pool scene in fast times at ridgemont high
 
