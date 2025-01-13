Best UFC HW from 2000-2008

To many this time frame was the golden era of HW MMA overall as it was filled with fighters across orgs had high level grapplers and strikers as well as fighters who were highly skilled all around.



Of this era who was the best HW to come out of the UFC? Meaning which HW was the best that originally made their name in UFC?



Below is the list of the guys that were at the top at one time or another. Some had a short stint on top but we're absolute beasts while there. Some hung around at the top through most of the era.



So there could be 2 answers.

Who was the best at their absolute peak?

And who was best overall for the era?



Josh Barnett

Andre Arlovski

Frank Mir

Randy Couture

Tim Sylvia

Ricco Rodriguez

Pedro Rizzo