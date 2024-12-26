Best LHW from 2000-2009?

BowserJr
Oct 27, 2006
- 9,084
- 3,042
I dont think anyone would argue that those were the golden years for the division. Especially from 2003-2007.
When we look at skill, who did the best and who'd come out with the best record if they did all fight each other at that time. Who is the best?
Here are the names
Lidell
Shogun
Wanderlei
Rampage
Arona
Tito
Couture
Hendo
Reem
Lil Nog
Saku- peak ended too early in this era
Machida- peaked too late in this era
Vitor- his peaks were sprt of before and after this period
My rankings
Shogun
Rampage
Chuck
Wanderlei
Couture
Arona
Tito
Lil Nog
Hendo
Reem
How would you rank these guys looking at them specifically only from 2000-2009?
