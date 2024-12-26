Best LHW from 2000-2009?

Prime uninjured Shogun

Rampage

Randy

Wanderlei

Chuck

Tito

Arona

Lil Nog

Hendo

Reem



A bit hard to rank them as the division was very rock paper scissors at the time, such as prime Tito beating prime Wandy in 2000. You choosing 2009 makes the list very interesting with that specific year.



I think a Prime Shogun beats the brakes off of any LHW on the planet not named Jon Jones, and even that fight would have at least been a whole lot more interesting with a prime killer Shogun in there.



Rampage in 2nd, as up until 2009 right before his fight with Rashad, he was still considered a top title contender and had just slept Wandy and beat Jardine after losing his title to Forrest.



Randy in third place as he lost to Brock in 2009 and up until then had so many achievements across both LHW and HW that's it's hard not to give him a top 3 spot, even if half of what he did was at HW, he capped the year off with a win over Brandon Vera.



Wandy in 4th out of respect, even though I personally think you would put Chuck here if you chose 2007 before his losses to Evans and Shogun.



Chuck for the aforementioned.



The rest I just listed based on accomplishment, even though I would personally rank Lil Nog higher than Arona overall career wise, but Arona retired in 2009 and by that point had peaked slightly higher than Lil Nog.