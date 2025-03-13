How good Magomed Ankalaev is in comparision to best LHW all time?

DanDragon Machi
Green Belt
@Green
- Joined
- Jan 28, 2014
- Messages
- 1,070
- Reaction score
- 801
And how would he do against them?
In my opinion he is under Jones, DC, Gustafsson, Rumble and Liddel, Machida and Shogun in their primes
The same leve to Couture, Hendo, Evans, and Wanderlei
Above Rampage, Davis, Arona, Nogueira, Vitor, Tito and Overeen
In the first group he would give tough fight to Gustafsson, Rumble, Liddell, Machida and Shogu. Jones and DC would beat him with no much problems
In the second group I think he would beat Hendo and Wanderlei. Mayve Couture and Evans could beat him by wrestling fuck
In the third group I think he would beat everyone. Anla x Overeen would be a great match
