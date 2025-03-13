  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

How good Magomed Ankalaev is in comparision to best LHW all time?

And how would he do against them?


In my opinion he is under Jones, DC, Gustafsson, Rumble and Liddel, Machida and Shogun in their primes
The same leve to Couture, Hendo, Evans, and Wanderlei
Above Rampage, Davis, Arona, Nogueira, Vitor, Tito and Overeen

In the first group he would give tough fight to Gustafsson, Rumble, Liddell, Machida and Shogu. Jones and DC would beat him with no much problems
In the second group I think he would beat Hendo and Wanderlei. Mayve Couture and Evans could beat him by wrestling fuck
In the third group I think he would beat everyone. Anla x Overeen would be a great match
 
I believe today’s fighters are skill for skill better than old generations.

Anyone who last time was champ over 10 years ago is most likely inferior to him.

In terms of accomplishments however he is far below almost everyone u mentioned for now but he just became champ so let’s see.
 
I consider Ankalaev the #2 best LHW of all time behind Jones. He would probably win against any past LHW with relative ease, except Jones. That would be a difficult fight for Ankalaev. LHW Cormier would also be a problematic opponent.
 
Loses to prime DC, Jones, Rumble, Gus, and Glover pretty soundly

You could favor a few others over him as well but those are the obvious ones who’d likely embarrass him.
 
hard to say, his striking is sharp and he's outstruck big skilled guys in their own right like pereira or rakic but his wrestling is not that good. DC or prime jones give him issues and likely win, Gus and Rumble are interesting fights that could go either way
 
lol based on what
 
We'll never know, but you very well could be right.
 
With all the rhetoric spewed about how great Poatan is and putting himself in the GOAT conversation I take it we're going to show that same respect to Magomed given he beat Poatan?
 
Better than Blachowizch. Worst than Jones. We will have to wait and see after a few title defenses…
 
