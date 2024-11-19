  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Media LMAO @ how bad the HW division will look after Jon retires

Probably worst UFC HW division since the mid 2000s when UFC was B league to PRIDE. They had nursing home Stipe still ranked before retirement to make it appear better than it was.

Volkov top 3 really says it all. He was 5-3 in Bellator, got rekt in 2 mins by Minakov who probably best Russian HW post Fedor and got worked by Tony Johnson and 30-26d by Cheick Kongo LOL. Prime Kongo was better than Volkov yet Volkov is a top 3 HW in this era. YIKES. Bottom half of that top 15 is just some sad depressing shit. Low level one dimensional fighters. They wouldn't even be top 50 in a good weight class.
 
Well Jon only fought one guy on that list so not sure how much different it will look vs. now.
 
Jones has 1 HW fight so far

Him leaving is actually good news, we dont need him holding a division only to fight retired dudes, Unless you happy with these gimmick fights.

Maybe DC again, huh?

Come on.

Either Jones fights Tom or he can just retire
 
Tbf Volkov had improved a lot since his Bellator days. I don't think the current version loses to any version of Kongo personally.
 
Hasn't improved much. TDD and off his back still trash he just hasn't been tested there since Tai, an obese Romanov, Rozenstruik, Pav don't grapple and how he has another non grappler in Gane. He edged Tybura 29-28. Tom eradicated him.

Prime Kongo still gets him down and beats him up from top.
 
The most retarded comments here frequently start with "lmao".
 
