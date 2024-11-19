Probably worst UFC HW division since the mid 2000s when UFC was B league to PRIDE. They had nursing home Stipe still ranked before retirement to make it appear better than it was.Volkov top 3 really says it all. He was 5-3 in Bellator, got rekt in 2 mins by Minakov who probably best Russian HW post Fedor and got worked by Tony Johnson and 30-26d by Cheick Kongo LOL. Prime Kongo was better than Volkov yet Volkov is a top 3 HW in this era. YIKES. Bottom half of that top 15 is just some sad depressing shit. Low level one dimensional fighters. They wouldn't even be top 50 in a good weight class.