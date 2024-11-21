  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Rank these guys

In terms of peak skill or if they all fought each other at each others peaks, rank them in order of who'd have the best record

Fedor
Crocop
Big Nog
Barnett
Arlovski
Mir
Couture
Sylvia
Ricco Rodriguez

In mid 2000s they were all at their peaks and IMO this was the golden age of HW mma... early to mid 2010s makes a good case for golden era as well... it certainly was if looking at UFC alone
 
