Belal vs. Leon is a true championship bout that only true MMA fans can appreciate. Here's why.

I'm sick......

The UFC has made a habit out of booking bullshit championship fights (Colby vs Leon/Kamaru, Cheato vs. Sean, Masival vs. Kamaru, JBJ vs. Stipe, etc).

Casual fans love it, which I understand. They would rather see the most popular fighters fight for the belt instead of the best fighters.

Unfortunately, however, it has come to my attention that this mentality has seeped its way onto the 'dog.

I'm a true MMA fan, let's just get that out of the way.

Sure, I enjoy wacky, fun match-ups every now and then (Max vs. Justin was amazing), but they have no place in championship bouts. You see, the shittier the matchmaking for championship bouts, the less credibility the belt has.

The belt has to mean something. Championship bouts must always be about the best fighting the best. How popular or exciting a fighter is, is irrelevant.

This is exactly why Belal vs. Leon is a brilliant match-up.

We have a fighter on a 10 fight unbeaten streak vs a fighter on a 13 fight unbeaten streak. The best proven welterweight in the world vs. the second best proven welterweight.

Casuals love to shit on Belal, even my fellow 'doggers.

Honestly, I don't get the hate. Belal isn't flashy nor is he a finisher, but he's unique in the sense that he's not athletically gifted yet he always manages to win his fights.

Belal is a high IQ, disciplined fighter who represents the mantra 'hard work beats talent.' I'm a true MMA fan, so I can appreciate his fights. Unfortunately, those less cultured and educated don't.

Belal 'n' Leon are not the same fighters from their first bout. Both fighters have evolved and stayed active, so to dismiss the rematch as 'a waste of time' is stupid.

Prediction coming soon...
 
My opinion of the UFC is pretty low, but its plummet was slowed by this match actually happening. They're not as far gone as I thought they were.
 
If Belal doesn't finish Leon, he automatically loses.
British judges always show favoritism towards hometown fighters.
Bisping has never lost a fight in the UK.
 
Anyone could appreciate watching Belal get KO’d.
 
