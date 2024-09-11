Belal on the Reason Behind ufc Reluctance to Pit Shavkat Against Kamaru Usman

Belal Muhammad Spills Real Reason Behind Dana White & Co.’s Reluctance to Pit Shavkat Rakhmonov Against Kamaru Usman Belal Muhammad tells Michael Bisping why the UFC will prefer Shavkat Rakhmonov over Kamaru Usman for his first title shot.

“Usman beats him, it’s [the UFC is] like ‘we just lost the undefeated guy, new blood and we just have Usman back in the mix again who was just the reigning champion for five years.’So I think they want new blood in general, so I think that’s why they would probably want to give me Shavkat next,” he said. And the Kazakh, according to Muhammad, would be a much more favorable matchup for him."“And I mean, I’m gladly willing to do it, right, because for me honestly, I would think that Usman’s a tougher fight because when I look at Shavkat, I see a lot of holes and I see paths to victory,”