Belal on the Reason Behind ufc Reluctance to Pit Shavkat Against Kamaru Usman

“Usman beats him, it’s [the UFC is] like ‘we just lost the undefeated guy, new blood and we just have Usman back in the mix again who was just the reigning champion for five years.’
So I think they want new blood in general, so I think that’s why they would probably want to give me Shavkat next,” he said. And the Kazakh, according to Muhammad, would be a much more favorable matchup for him."
“And I mean, I’m gladly willing to do it, right, because for me honestly, I would think that Usman’s a tougher fight because when I look at Shavkat, I see a lot of holes and I see paths to victory,”
