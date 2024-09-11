Belal on the Reason Behind ufc Reluctance to Pit Shavkat Against Kamaru Usman

payton

payton

If you know, you know
@Orange
Joined
Jul 18, 2024
Messages
303
Reaction score
709
9da0dd68-untitled-design-2023-12-28t135340.699.jpg


“Usman beats him, it’s [the UFC is] like ‘we just lost the undefeated guy, new blood and we just have Usman back in the mix again who was just the reigning champion for five years.’
So I think they want new blood in general, so I think that’s why they would probably want to give me Shavkat next,” he said. And the Kazakh, according to Muhammad, would be a much more favorable matchup for him."


“And I mean, I’m gladly willing to do it, right, because for me honestly, I would think that Usman’s a tougher fight because when I look at Shavkat, I see a lot of holes and I see paths to victory,”

www.essentiallysports.com

Belal Muhammad Spills Real Reason Behind Dana White & Co.’s Reluctance to Pit Shavkat Rakhmonov Against Kamaru Usman

Belal Muhammad tells Michael Bisping why the UFC will prefer Shavkat Rakhmonov over Kamaru Usman for his first title shot.
www.essentiallysports.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Wormwood
Shavkat Says Belal Fight was Offered on October Salt Lake City Card
2 3
Replies
51
Views
1K
blaseblase
blaseblase
svmr_db
Media Belal Muhammad says he'll finish Shavkat & slap Strickland around
3 4 5
Replies
95
Views
3K
Uber_Noober
Uber_Noober
Unheralded Truth
Rumored Usman changed his mind? Now interested in the Shavkat fight
2
Replies
34
Views
988
Dr Fong
D

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,247,006
Messages
56,167,379
Members
175,091
Latest member
robby71

Share this page

Back
Top