Shavkat better thank the lords he wasnt facing Kamaru Usman..

First off put some Blanking respect on one if not the greatest Welterweights of all time. which is Usman



So insiders with credibility said that Dana and the UFC and Usman couldnt come to an $$$$ agreement

so usman decided to pull out as it wasnt worth the $$$$ risk to fight anyways.. Click to expand...

ill sight the source if you really want it.....



But boy shavkat dodged a bullet. as the usman that fought Khamzat beats shavkat

easily, and PRIME USMAN would play with shavkat....



and even if he does acquire beat belal shavkat wont hold it as long as matt hughes Gsp usman or even Tyron.....