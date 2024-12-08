Shavkat better thank the lords he wasnt facing Kamaru Usman..

Wait a minute thats the guy you all wouldnt shuddup about<lmao>
jesus christ whats wrong with you guys.

First off put some Blanking respect on one if not the greatest Welterweights of all time. which is Usman

So insiders with credibility said that Dana and the UFC and Usman couldnt come to an $$$$ agreement
so usman decided to pull out as it wasnt worth the $$$$ risk to fight anyways..
ill sight the source if you really want it.....

But boy shavkat dodged a bullet. as the usman that fought Khamzat beats shavkat
easily, and PRIME USMAN would play with shavkat....

and even if he does acquire beat belal shavkat wont hold it as long as matt hughes Gsp usman or even Tyron.....
 
Usman wasn't lying when he said that shavkat was a winnable fight for him with proper notice.
 
Ian did a good job repelling him as much as possible. It's not easy to beat a guy like that at this level. I have to say I was impressed by Ian's survival. I thought the clinch would be the death of him. But Usman was a champ for a reason.
 
Brother, Usman is only getting older. There's no reason to believe he'd show up looking like he did against Khamzat.
 
Undefeated fighter has one less than stellar win and everybody turns and shits on him. Most fickle fans in sports.
 
Ian Garry is just really good and Usman keeps getting older so it's totally possible he might've done worse and lost
 
