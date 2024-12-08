Shavkat better thank the lords he wasnt facing Kamaru Usman..

WokeWarrior
Green Belt
@Green
- Joined
- May 8, 2023
- Messages
- 1,102
- Reaction score
- 1,509
Wait a minute thats the guy you all wouldnt shuddup about
jesus christ whats wrong with you guys.
First off put some Blanking respect on one if not the greatest Welterweights of all time. which is Usman
But boy shavkat dodged a bullet. as the usman that fought Khamzat beats shavkat
easily, and PRIME USMAN would play with shavkat....
and even if he does acquire beat belal shavkat wont hold it as long as matt hughes Gsp usman or even Tyron.....
jesus christ whats wrong with you guys.
First off put some Blanking respect on one if not the greatest Welterweights of all time. which is Usman
ill sight the source if you really want it.....
So insiders with credibility said that Dana and the UFC and Usman couldnt come to an $$$$ agreement
so usman decided to pull out as it wasnt worth the $$$$ risk to fight anyways..
But boy shavkat dodged a bullet. as the usman that fought Khamzat beats shavkat
easily, and PRIME USMAN would play with shavkat....
and even if he does acquire beat belal shavkat wont hold it as long as matt hughes Gsp usman or even Tyron.....
Last edited: