Media Belal Muhammad:"2-Wins Away" From Double Champ - "No CLEAR #1 Contender"

Shavkat, JDM, Usman(if he wins 1 more fight).
You think he's right? He is on a massive win WW win streak


 
JDM is a bum, he doesn't need to fight him. Shavkat, Usman (if he gets a couple of wins), that's about it.
 
meh. he's gotta prove it. weight classes exist for a reason.
Prove what?

All he's saying is he's beaten most of the top 10 and it's true. Not sure what else he has to "prove" he was already the absolute most proven and worthy contender of the last couple years. It would stand to reason if he beat shavkat then either JDM or Garry he's earned the right to bounce weight classes.
 
Prove what?

All he's saying is he's beaten most of the top 10 and it's true. Not sure what else he has to "prove" he was already the absolute most proven and worthy contender of the last couple years. It would stand to reason if he beat shavkat then either JDM or Garry he's earned the right to bounce weight classes.
to get the shot, yeah. TS should change the title, '2 shots from double champ' implies he's already taking that for granted.
 
It is depressing that it is commendable for fighters to want to stay within their weight class instead of hogging for 2 belts off the rip.
 
Being champ is already getting to his head. He doesn't need to entertain anything other than defending the WW belt right now. He needs some defenses & needs to utterly clear out the division before thinking of anything else.
 
