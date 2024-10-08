It needs to be Buckley vs Belal

Cheese_&_mma_lover

Cheese_&_mma_lover

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Mar 26, 2017
Messages
271
Reaction score
191
It needs to be Buckley vs Belal

Shavkat doesn't deserve it. no fighter should ever get a title fight after wall and stall. Also his wrestling is garbage, Belal vs Shavkat = Merab vs O'Malley 2.

Usman is on a losing streak. and i have disdain for Usman because i know he will duck Buckley.

JDM is exciting fighter, but he has staph and his wrestling is sus

Ian Garry has a lot of charisma, but he is boring


Buckley is most entertaining fighter in the division right now. He is charismatic on the mic, with non stop highlight reel KOs. His wrestling is very good, i remember seeing him put a beat down on a dagestani guy. Belal vs Buckley is the only fight that makes sense. it must happen next.
 
Cheese_&_mma_lover said:
It needs to be Buckley vs Belal

Shavkat doesn't deserve it. no fighter should ever get a title fight after wall and stall. Also his wrestling is garbage, Belal vs Shavkat = Merab vs O'Malley 2.

Usman is on a losing streak. and i have disdain for Usman because i know he will duck Buckley.

JDM is exciting fighter, but he has staph and his wrestling is sus

Ian Garry has a lot of charisma, but he is boring


Buckley is most entertaining fighter in the division right now. He is charismatic on the mic, with non stop highlight reel KOs. His wrestling is very good, i remember seeing him put a beat down on a dagestani guy. Belal vs Buckley is the only fight that makes sense. it must happen next.
Click to expand...

Ian Garry has a lot of charisma, but he is boring


lol that makes no sense
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

J
Ian Garry vs Joaquin Buckley
2 3 4
Replies
71
Views
2K
KhabibPink
KhabibPink
blaseblase
Colby lost his prom date, who is he going to fight now?
2 3 4
Replies
65
Views
2K
Koala
Koala
big franklin
Belal beats Shavkat.
2 3
Replies
52
Views
2K
ejazahmednit
ejazahmednit
hswrestler
Belal might be a bad matchup for Shavkat
2 3 4
Replies
68
Views
3K
CombatCyborg
CombatCyborg
J
Fights for both Leon and Belal after UFC 304
2
Replies
24
Views
773
pick999
pick999

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,249,149
Messages
56,307,468
Members
175,155
Latest member
maxoges

Share this page

Back
Top