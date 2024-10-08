It needs to be Buckley vs Belal



Shavkat doesn't deserve it. no fighter should ever get a title fight after wall and stall. Also his wrestling is garbage, Belal vs Shavkat = Merab vs O'Malley 2.



Usman is on a losing streak. and i have disdain for Usman because i know he will duck Buckley.



JDM is exciting fighter, but he has staph and his wrestling is sus



Ian Garry has a lot of charisma, but he is boring





Buckley is most entertaining fighter in the division right now. He is charismatic on the mic, with non stop highlight reel KOs. His wrestling is very good, i remember seeing him put a beat down on a dagestani guy. Belal vs Buckley is the only fight that makes sense. it must happen next.