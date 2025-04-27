Ian VS Prates was a bad showing for UFC WW..... It showed most of the best WWs aren't in UFC right now

ExitLUPin
Musaev
Ramazan
Jason
Magomedkerimov
Umalatov
Amosov
Storley
Thad
Doumbe
Cmon now. Everyone knows Jason slumped Ian in training and forced him to leave ATT lol Shavkat strongly hinted it too. Buckley is fighting for a title shot soon and he got WASHED by Storley. Belal is fucking champ LMAOOO UFC WW down bad.
Ramazan
Jason
Magomedkerimov
Umalatov
Amosov
Storley
Thad
Doumbe
