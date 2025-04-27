Ian VS Prates was a bad showing for UFC WW..... It showed most of the best WWs aren't in UFC right now

Musaev
Ramazan
Jason
Magomedkerimov
Umalatov
Amosov
Storley
Thad
Doumbe

Cmon now. Everyone knows Jason slumped Ian in training and forced him to leave ATT lol Shavkat strongly hinted it too. Buckley is fighting for a title shot soon and he got WASHED by Storley. Belal is fucking champ LMAOOO UFC WW down bad.
 
Fuck I'm casual now. I don't know any of those guys.
 
HCS said:
Fuck I'm casual now. I don't know any of those guys.
Here is Storley DOMINATING Buckley.

A lot of ATT guys like Shavkat, Luque and Brendan confirmed Ian was KOd in sparring and never went back and it's been strongly rumored it was Jason Jackson.
 
Here is Storley DOMINATING Buckley.

A lot of ATT guys like Luque and Brendan confirmed Ian was KOd in sparring and never went back and it's been strongly rumored it was Jason Jackson.
That must've been quite a while ago though, right? I think Buckley has improved exponentially in the past couple of years.
 
Here is Storley DOMINATING Buckley.

A lot of ATT guys like Luque and Brendan confirmed Ian was KOd in sparring and never went back and it's been strongly rumored it was Jason Jackson.
Getting KOd in sparring where two guys aren't trying to KO eachother doesn't mean anything. I've seen better fighters get accidently KOd in training. If the story was Jaspn consistently fucked him up that'd be something. Got KOd once? It might mean nothing. It might mean something. It might even mean Jasons (Who the fuck is that?) is a shitty sparring partner.
 
HCS said:
Fuck I'm casual now. I don't know any of those guys.
B leaguers, really. OP is impressed by records without delving into the quality of opponent.

Here is Storley DOMINATING Buckley.

A lot of ATT guys like Luque and Brendan confirmed Ian was KOd in sparring and never went back and it's been strongly rumored it was Jason Jackson.
Chris Curtis also fucked Buckley up, is he better than the UFC's WW division or also shit since he's in it?

Here's a newsflash in case you haven't been to a wide range of gyms: Most guys who care about their health and longevity wouldn't be sticking around a gym where people are trying to knock him out in sparring and/or succeeding. You trying to make this out to be a bad thing (note, I am not an Ian fan) is nonsensical.

HCS said:
That must've been quite a while ago though, right? I think Buckley has improved exponentially in the past couple of years.
It's Sherdog, if you lost once you fuckin suck, if you're in the B Leagues you're a can and if you're in the UFC you're also a can.
 
Normot said:
Getting KOd in sparring where two guys aren't trying to KO eachother doesn't mean anything. I've seen better fighters get accidently KOd in training. If the story was Jaspn consistently fucked him up that'd be something. Got KOd once? It might mean nothing. It might mean something. It might even mean Jasons (Who the fuck is that?) is a shitty sparring partner.
Adlon Amagov>Jon Jones

Based of TS logic
 
Here is Storley DOMINATING Buckley.

A lot of ATT guys like Shavkat, Luque and Brendan confirmed Ian was KOd in sparring and never went back and it's been strongly rumored it was Jason Jackson.
MMMath at its worst. Omg Buckley lost 7 years ago in his 10th fight obviously he sucks! Look at me, I'm cool and edgy because I think PFL and Bellator guys are better than UFC guys!!

Yeah we all know how that works out when they step up to the major leagues.
 
Buckley/Storley was 7 years ago...

Buckley would destroy him today
 
