Fights for both Leon and Belal after UFC 304

For Leon, I think he should fight JDM as he’s coming in super hot on a 17 win streak and is in the top 5. This is probably the best opponent for Leon. JDM just needs to heal from his injury (which should be pretty soon) before fighting Edwards.

For Belal, obviously Shavkat. Shavkat is ranked 3 and is on an 18 win streak. He has a really good chance of beating Belal and therefore deserves to fight for the title in my opinion.
 
