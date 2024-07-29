Captain Herb
@Silver
White later told reporters at a post-event press conference that there is "no doubt" whoever wins between Jones and Miocic would provide a great opponent for Aspinall, but it is unclear what will happen until Jones and Miocic actually fight. He also said Aspinall could be on stand-by in November to step into the main event should one of Jones or Miocic withdraw from the contest.
"We'd be insane not to make him the back-up," White said.
We all know that if Stipe pulls, Jones pulls and vice versa, so another double switch? Aspinall vs Gane for undisputed?
We all know that if Stipe pulls, Jones pulls and vice versa, so another double switch? Aspinall vs Gane for undisputed?