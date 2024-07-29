News Aspinall to be back up for Jones/Stipe in November

White later told reporters at a post-event press conference that there is "no doubt" whoever wins between Jones and Miocic would provide a great opponent for Aspinall, but it is unclear what will happen until Jones and Miocic actually fight. He also said Aspinall could be on stand-by in November to step into the main event should one of Jones or Miocic withdraw from the contest.

"We'd be insane not to make him the back-up," White said.

www.givemesport.com

What Dana White told Tom Aspinall after he obliterated Curtis Blades at UFC 304

Who wants to see the biggest fight UFC could possibly make? 🤩
We all know that if Stipe pulls, Jones pulls and vice versa, so another double switch? Aspinall vs Gane for undisputed?
 
Aspinall to Stipe:

wrestling.gif
 
its as it should be.
i know Stipe said he's down to fight Tom if he wins vs Jones, so that matchup shouldnt be a problem. i think Stipe would fight Tom if Jones pulled out.
but, i dont know if Jones would fight Tom if Stipe pulled out or if he beat Stipe. it seems Jones has his eye on retirement.
 
World eater said:
As if that matters. If somehow Stipe pulls out Jon will refuse to fight him.
I honestly wouldn't fault any champion for denying a last minute change in opponents. It's your fucking title on the line and you're suppose to spend 12 weeks studying and preparing for a certain opponent and then all of a sudden it's not him? That's craziness to me.
 
usernamee said:
I honestly wouldn't fault any champion for denying a last minute change in opponents. It's your fucking title on the line and you're suppose to spend 12 weeks studying and preparing for a certain opponent and then all of a sudden it's not him? That's craziness to me.
Well Dana is saying now that Tom will be the backup for a fight that's not happening till what, November? So if the UFC writes it into the bout agreements that Tom is the official backup, what's your excuse? You have 12 weeks, you can't prepare for 2 opponents instead of 1?
 
Sticko said:
Well Dana is saying now that Tom will be the backup for a fight that's not happening till what, November? So if the UFC writes it into the bout agreements that Tom is the official backup, what's your excuse? You have 12 weeks, you can't prepare for 2 opponents instead of 1?
You can't see how trying to prep for 2 different fighters, their strengths, weaknesses, etc, might be a little more problematic than one?

That is obtuse as hell, whether it's Jones or anyone else.
 
usernamee said:
I honestly wouldn't fault any champion for denying a last minute change in opponents. It's your fucking title on the line and you're suppose to spend 12 weeks studying and preparing for a certain opponent and then all of a sudden it's not him? That's craziness to me.
If they have a designated backup, then you should be prepared for that too. The backup has no advantage because he doesn't know which fighter will pull out
 
usernamee said:
I honestly wouldn't fault any champion for denying a last minute change in opponents. It's your fucking title on the line and you're suppose to spend 12 weeks studying and preparing for a certain opponent and then all of a sudden it's not him? That's craziness to me.
The way I look at it is are you the best in the division or are you just good at game-planning? I think fights could potentially better if there wasn't much time to plan. Show up and be the best fighter you can be. They should be training all aspects anyway.
 
Jon would literally rather eat s**t than fight Aspinall
 
