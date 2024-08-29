If Jones and Stipe retired today....

If Jones and Stipe retired today, assuming Aspinall was promoted to undisputed champ, who would he fight next?

I don't see Ngannou coming back.

Winner of Gane/Volkov I'm assuming????

Are there any other current contenders worthy of a title shot at this point in time?

Pereira, maybe if Dana allows it.

If they reeeeeeeeallly wanted to stretch things, they could have a rematch with Blaydes (since he TECHNICALLY won the first fight)
 
His next 2 fights would be Alex and Gane, in whatever order works best timing-wise.
 
Doubtful that Jones and Stipe don’t retire after their fight. Neither seems interested.
 
