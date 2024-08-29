Lionheart7167
If Jones and Stipe retired today, assuming Aspinall was promoted to undisputed champ, who would he fight next?
I don't see Ngannou coming back.
Winner of Gane/Volkov I'm assuming????
Are there any other current contenders worthy of a title shot at this point in time?
Pereira, maybe if Dana allows it.
If they reeeeeeeeallly wanted to stretch things, they could have a rematch with Blaydes (since he TECHNICALLY won the first fight)
