Tronald Dump
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Sep 9, 2018
- Messages
- 1,841
- Reaction score
- 3,642
Credit to MMAjunkie for the article. Perhaps is Dana wasn't such a greedy prick, he wouldn't be facing the predicament he is, where the lineal champion could very well retire and devalue the next generation of fighters. Nobody fucking cares about Jon/Stipe anyway...or do you? Thoughts? Is it a worthwhile gamble or dumb as fuck?
Dana White hopes Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic winner unifies with Tom Aspinall: 'If both retire, f*cking that'll suck'
Dana White thinks Stipe Miocic will retire after his next fight but Jon Jones’ “competitive spirit” will see him face Tom Aspinall.
mmajunkie.usatoday.com