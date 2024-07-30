Dana White hopes Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic winner unifies with Tom Aspinall: 'If both retire, f*cking that'll suck' Dana White thinks Stipe Miocic will retire after his next fight but Jon Jones’ “competitive spirit” will see him face Tom Aspinall.

Credit to MMAjunkie for the article. Perhaps is Dana wasn't such a greedy prick, he wouldn't be facing the predicament he is, where the lineal champion could very well retire and devalue the next generation of fighters. Nobody fucking cares about Jon/Stipe anyway...or do you? Thoughts? Is it a worthwhile gamble or dumb as fuck?