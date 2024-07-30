Dana White hopes Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic winner unifies with Tom Aspinall: 'If both retire, f*cking that'll suck'

Tronald Dump

Tronald Dump

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Sep 9, 2018
Messages
1,841
Reaction score
3,642
Credit to MMAjunkie for the article. Perhaps is Dana wasn't such a greedy prick, he wouldn't be facing the predicament he is, where the lineal champion could very well retire and devalue the next generation of fighters. Nobody fucking cares about Jon/Stipe anyway...or do you? Thoughts? Is it a worthwhile gamble or dumb as fuck?

mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Dana White hopes Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic winner unifies with Tom Aspinall: 'If both retire, f*cking that'll suck'

Dana White thinks Stipe Miocic will retire after his next fight but Jon Jones’ “competitive spirit” will see him face Tom Aspinall.
mmajunkie.usatoday.com mmajunkie.usatoday.com
 
After the fight they both retire and that's why this fight has been so fucking annoying, just get it done so Aspinall can get his rightful strap.
 
If they both retire it won't suck at all, Dana. Many of us are expecting as much, and the HW division can finally get on with the show.
 
I think we all know that neither of them are fighting Tom.
 
Looking forward to Dana refusing to mention both Jones and Miocic in spite when they both retire, just as he did GSP.

Dana: "Aspinall is the HW GOAT, always has been, anyone who says different is a fucking goof!"

<31>
 
They both retire...

And the two biggest , current , fighters ( Pereira and Aspinall ) fight for the official belt...
 
It's highly likely they both retire. That's why they keep this Aspinall interim belt alive. Jones will try to force an absolute bag out of Dana to fight Aspinall. Dana will offer him some 20% off coupons for Venom gear and then claim that Jones is being ridiculous for not accepting.
 
Prologue said:
Looking forward to Dana refusing to mention both Jones and Miocic in spite when they both retire, just as he did GSP.

Dana: "Aspinall is the HW GOAT, always has been, anyone who says different is a fucking goof!"

<31>
Click to expand...
I sure hope so. Jones will be pissed.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Kowboy On Sherdog
Dana White Urges Winner of Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic to Fight Tom Aspinall
4 5 6
Replies
110
Views
8K
puppybird
puppybird
Captain Herb
News Calls intensify for Jones to be stripped, DJ weighs in. Blaydes says Jones is all talk, he and Tom are fighting for the real belt.
4 5 6
Replies
116
Views
6K
Pompey Junglist
Pompey Junglist
Kowboy On Sherdog
Tom Aspinall suggests he might have pursued Miocic fight if he were Jon Jones
2 3 4
Replies
67
Views
3K
Username Required LMAO
U
650lb Sumo
If Jones - Miocic goes ahead, how long is it since there was a more illegitimate HW title fight?
2 3
Replies
53
Views
2K
BowserJr
BowserJr
Kowboy On Sherdog
Sean Strickland urges Jon Jones to fight Tom Aspinall; advises Conor McGregor to retire
2 3 4
Replies
73
Views
4K
Kowboy On Sherdog
Kowboy On Sherdog

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,243,898
Messages
55,941,628
Members
175,002
Latest member
AceDemiGod13

Share this page

Back
Top