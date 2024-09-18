Wishing for a Stipe Miocic injury?

Nothing too serious. Just enough to make him withdraw from UFC 309 in November, so TOMMY ASPINALL can get the call! With Jon Jones saying he's prepared to retire after the Stipe fight, this could be our only opportunity to see Jones vs. Aspinall. So maybe one of Stipe's 42-year-old ligaments could help us out...

LAS VEGAS – The UFC 309 main event backup fighter doesn’t come as a surprise.

Interim champion Tom Aspinall will be the first phone call made should the heavyweight title fight between champion Jon Jones or challenger Stipe Miocic need a replacement, UFC CEO Dana White confirmed Tuesday.

“Yes, Tom Aspinall is next in line for anything that happens after this fight,” White said after Dana White’s Contender Series 72 at the UFC Apex.

UFC 309 takes place Nov. 16 at Madison Square Garden in New York. Should everything go according to plan and Aspinall not be need, the main event will mark the end of an ongoing logjam at the top of the promotion’s heavyweight division.


https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com/2024/09/ufc-309-dana-white-tom-aspinall-jon-jones-vs-stipe-miocic

 
I'd love to see Aspinall fight Jones, but wouldn'g want Stipe injured
A better circumstance would be Dana just pays Stipe to step aside and let Aspinall take his spot. Stipe can just enjoy his money and help spend time with his family
 
If Miocic get injury, Aspinall x Almeida for the interim belt it's gonna be crazy
 
Well. He got some kind of speech impairment. But so did Matt Hamill and we know how well jones dealt with that shit.
 
