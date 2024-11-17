Aspinall and Dana need to start begging Turki Alasheikh to help make this fight

duke_droese
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Dec 12, 2022
- Messages
- 2,417
- Reaction score
- 4,116
UFC are too stingy to pay Jon 25 million+
This is the biggest fight in MMA. Nobody cared about Jon Vs stipe and nobody wants to see poatan get grapple fucked (unless Jon is going to cut back to 205).
The only other fight that compares is if ilia goes up to fight islam.
This is the biggest fight in MMA. Nobody cared about Jon Vs stipe and nobody wants to see poatan get grapple fucked (unless Jon is going to cut back to 205).
The only other fight that compares is if ilia goes up to fight islam.