  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Aspinall and Dana need to start begging Turki Alasheikh to help make this fight

D

duke_droese

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Dec 12, 2022
Messages
2,417
Reaction score
4,116
UFC are too stingy to pay Jon 25 million+

This is the biggest fight in MMA. Nobody cared about Jon Vs stipe and nobody wants to see poatan get grapple fucked (unless Jon is going to cut back to 205).

The only other fight that compares is if ilia goes up to fight islam.
 
Not saying they shouldn’t pay him but why does it cost more to fight Ngannou and Aspinall? Jones seemed perfectly ok taking much less to fight Gane and Stipe. Why is that?
 
Why should Dana need to beg anyone? Jones is still a fighter under UFC contract.

Dana basically can do whatever he wants to Jon.
 
I doubt the ppv figures will be that great to warrant Turki to intervene. Jones can piss off now and no one will care
 
Turki won’t infringe on anything Emirates is associated with. There’s a cold combat sport war between the two gulf states.
 
AmonTobin said:
Not saying they shouldn’t pay him but why does it cost more to fight Ngannou and Aspinall? Jones seemed perfectly ok taking much less to fight Gane and Stipe. Why is that?
Click to expand...
There is no proof that Jones accepted less to fight Gane.

The only released figures for Gane are only a fraction of what he actually made behind the scenes.

Same is true for Stipe.

The only money qualms Jones had with the ufc were in 2021. Not a single word about money issues in 2022, in spite of several fights, including Stipe close to happening(according to Helwani)

Neither Jones or Dana ever mentioned them again. Indicating very clearly that they offered him numbers that he was happy with, long before ngannou actually left.
 
Not too many fans want to pay to what a mediocre HW like Tom lose though .
 
AstralPanda said:
There is no proof that Jones accepted less to fight Gane.

The only released figures for Gane are only a fraction of what he actually made behind the scenes.

Same is true for Stipe.

The only money qualms Jones had with the ufc were in 2021. Not a single word about money issues in 2022, in spite of several fights, including Stipe close to happening(according to Helwani)

Neither Jones or Dana ever mentioned them again. Indicating very clearly that they offered him numbers that he was happy with, long before ngannou actually left.
Click to expand...

I saw some sherdoggers mention him saying that he wants fuck you money to fight aspinall.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

L
Dana may be protecting Aspinall and Poatan from Jon Jones
2 3
Replies
57
Views
2K
Time
Time
Dana's Conscience
Dana's flattery of Jon is a strategy to get him to fight Aspinall without having to pay him a ton
2
Replies
26
Views
1K
Ruke Doufus
Ruke Doufus
flowoftruth
Dana was simply trying to pressure media and influence the rankings - Jon Jones x Islam
2
Replies
25
Views
973
Brendan The Hybrid Schaub
Brendan The Hybrid Schaub

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,252,468
Messages
56,526,262
Members
175,265
Latest member
MEG MMA

Share this page

Back
Top