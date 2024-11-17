Aspinall and Dana need to start begging Turki Alasheikh to help make this fight

AmonTobin said: Not saying they shouldn’t pay him but why does it cost more to fight Ngannou and Aspinall? Jones seemed perfectly ok taking much less to fight Gane and Stipe. Why is that? Click to expand...

There is no proof that Jones accepted less to fight Gane.The only released figures for Gane are only a fraction of what he actually made behind the scenes.Same is true for Stipe.The only money qualms Jones had with the ufc were in 2021. Not a single word about money issues in 2022, in spite of several fights, including Stipe close to happening(according to Helwani)Neither Jones or Dana ever mentioned them again. Indicating very clearly that they offered him numbers that he was happy with, long before ngannou actually left.