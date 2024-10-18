Ankalaev needs to train at AKA

blaseblase
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- Feb 28, 2023
- Messages
- 10,902
- Reaction score
- 21,063
Not necessarily to advance his skills but for game planning. He's shown terrible fight IQ in fights before and his coaching seems like trash. Now he's talking about standing with Pereira. I really hope he's playing mind games and not being serious because I will smh if the one guy with good wrestling at LHW doesn't use it against Pereira. AKA would help him focus on his strengths and picking the right strategy for each opponent.