Ankalaev needs to train at AKA

Not necessarily to advance his skills but for game planning. He's shown terrible fight IQ in fights before and his coaching seems like trash. Now he's talking about standing with Pereira. I really hope he's playing mind games and not being serious because I will smh if the one guy with good wrestling at LHW doesn't use it against Pereira. AKA would help him focus on his strengths and picking the right strategy for each opponent.
 
i wouldn't even say Ankalaev has good wrestling, it's just he's the only LHW who knows how to do it.

the thing about his IQ is, who knows if it's a team thing. maybe it's an Ankalaev thing. remember Leonard Garcia? trained with the best team in MMA at the time, Jackson's MMA, and yet he never once improved he just stayed a wild brawler.
 
You mean team Nurmagomedov in Dagetan I presume? AKA is nothing at this point other than a place that team Nurm trains when they come to the US.

I think Khabib and co are friends with him not sure why they never took him on. Probably because he's too big and needs bigger sparring partners.
 
Not necessarily to advance his skills but for game planning. He's shown terrible fight IQ in fights before and his coaching seems like trash. Now he's talking about standing with Pereira. I really hope he's playing mind games and not being serious because I will smh if the one guy with good wrestling at LHW doesn't use it against Pereira. AKA would help him focus on his strengths and picking the right strategy for each opponent.
I tend to agree, he's a talented fighter who makes bad decisions.
 
You mean team Nurmagomedov in Dagetan I presume? AKA is nothing at this point other than a place that team Nurm trains when they come to the US.

I think Khabib and co are friends with him not sure why they never took him on. Probably because he's too big and needs bigger sparring partners.
AKA is where their game plan is developed and Javier is their coach. Even in Abu Dhabi cards Javier is there.
 
