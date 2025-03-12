Adesanya is a better wrestler than Ankalaev

MetaIIica
@Blue
Apr 14, 2019
- 531
- 1,604
Israel Adesanya is a better wrestler than Magomed Ankalaev for several key reasons. First, Adesanya has proven exceptional at defending against takedowns, boasting an 80% takedown defense rate in the UFC. He's shown time and time again that he can stuff takedowns and scramble effectively, making it difficult for opponents to control him on the ground. Adesanya easily took down Pereira during their fight, however In contrast, Ankalaev struggled with his wrestling in his recent fight against Alex Pereira, failing to land a single takedown despite attempting to implement a grappling-heavy strategy. This highlights Ankalaev's lack of effectiveness when it comes to using wrestling against a striker, which is a significant weakness in his overall game. Meanwhile, Adesanya's ability to control the pace of a fight and neutralize his opponents’ wrestling attempts gives him the edge in this area, resulting in Adesanya being a better wrestler.
IZZY BLESS
