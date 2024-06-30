Ankalaev claims that he is not going to utilize grappling and will KO Poatan

Joinho10 said: Sure but they aren't going win a striking battle against Pereira. I just don't see it happening and why even do that when the guy obviously has glaring holes you can take advantage of? Click to expand...

If the holes are so glaring why is no one taking advantage of them? or at least doing so successfully? Jiri only took Alex down once in their first fight and he got back up. Jiri could not get down Alex in their second fight. Jan could not keep down Alex either, yes you can argue they were at altitude but it takes more energy to get up from the bottom than it does to stay on top.