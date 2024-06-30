  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Ankalaev claims that he is not going to utilize grappling and will KO Poatan

Good strategy.

After Poatan reads this, he will only train for a striking match, and Ankalaev will be able to take him down easily.
 
He should test Potatoman's white belt grappling, just to embarrass him.
 
Ankalaev knows about Alex's dark arts. That is why he is requesting for the fight to held in Abu Dhabi.
 
Oh brother, not this again. Poatan starches any LHW on the feet. For the record, I think this is just bravado. When the time comes, he's going to have to wrestle and I think he will.
 
Funny Jan said the same thing. I guess he's trying to fool the UFC and not Pereira.
 
Joinho10 said:
Sure but they aren't going win a striking battle against Pereira. I just don't see it happening and why even do that when the guy obviously has glaring holes you can take advantage of?
Click to expand...
If the holes are so glaring why is no one taking advantage of them? or at least doing so successfully? Jiri only took Alex down once in their first fight and he got back up. Jiri could not get down Alex in their second fight. Jan could not keep down Alex either, yes you can argue they were at altitude but it takes more energy to get up from the bottom than it does to stay on top.
 
