Is Ankalaev underrated in his striking or is Poatan overrated in his striking?

Takes Two To Tango
I really was very impressed by Ankalaev striking.
He really made Poatan look not himself at all.
Ankalaev pushing forward most of the fight and Poatan backpedalling.
I underestimated Ankalaev striking no doubt.
And probably overestimated Poatan striking.
