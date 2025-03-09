  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Is Ankalaev underrated in his striking or is Poatan overrated in his striking?

Is Ankalaev underrated in his striking or is Poatan overrated in his striking?

  • Yes, to both.

    Votes: 4 9.3%

  • Ankalaev is definitely underrated in terms of his striking.

    Votes: 31 72.1%

  • Poatan is definitely overrated in terms of his striking.

    Votes: 3 7.0%

  • I don't know.

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Neither.

    Votes: 5 11.6%
I really was very impressed by Ankalaev striking.

He really made Poatan look not himself at all.

Ankalaev pushing forward most of the fight and Poatan backpedalling.

I underestimated Ankalaev striking no doubt.

And probably overestimated Poatan striking.
 
Pereira was a Glory world champion kickboxer in two divisions, his striking is world class....
 
Neither. Ank's striking showed to be exactly what we thought it was. Alex has shown to have amazing striking against better strikers than Ank. Styles make fights and sometimes those fights make both fighters look worse.
 
If Ank wasn't well rounded with the wrestling threat would have been a much different fight. Alex was too tentative for this reason. Way too tentative so probably was confused in there. Getting rocked didn't help. Ank fought smart, but doesn't mean Alex's skills have fallen off a cliff.
 
