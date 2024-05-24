All MW champions ranked

1. Anderson Silva - 10 defenses, 11 title fight wins

2. Israel Adesanya - 5 defenses, 8 title fight win, 3x MW champion

3. Chris Weidman - 3 defenses, 4 title fight wins

4. Rich Frankllin - 2 defenses, 3 title fight wins

5. Murilo Bustamante- 1 defense, 2 title fight win

6. Robert Whittaker - 1 title fight win but very impressive resume(Romeo 2x, Gastelum, Cannonier, Costa, Brunson, Jacare), He has fought pretty much everyone

7. Luke Rockhold - 1 very good title fight victory, but also impressive MW resume and 2 Strikeforce title fight wins

8. Michael Bisping - 1 defense, 2 title fight wins

9. DDP - Good resume but his title fight win was controversial

10. Poatan - Impressive finishes over 2 champions but too few MW bouts

11. Sean Strickland - 1 title fight win although very impressive and over the second best MW ever

12. Evan Tanner - 1 good title fight finish but too man losses

13. GSP - Only 1 win at MW agaisnt one of the weakest MW champions, although a finish

14. Dave Menne - losing UFC record and the one title fight win was a UD



Do you agree? If not then what is your list?