All MW champions ranked

Shay Brennan
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Nov 4, 2020
- Messages
- 2,477
- Reaction score
- 4,118
1. Anderson Silva - 10 defenses, 11 title fight wins
2. Israel Adesanya - 5 defenses, 8 title fight win, 3x MW champion
3. Chris Weidman - 3 defenses, 4 title fight wins
4. Rich Frankllin - 2 defenses, 3 title fight wins
5. Murilo Bustamante- 1 defense, 2 title fight win
6. Robert Whittaker - 1 title fight win but very impressive resume(Romeo 2x, Gastelum, Cannonier, Costa, Brunson, Jacare), He has fought pretty much everyone
7. Luke Rockhold - 1 very good title fight victory, but also impressive MW resume and 2 Strikeforce title fight wins
8. Michael Bisping - 1 defense, 2 title fight wins
9. DDP - Good resume but his title fight win was controversial
10. Poatan - Impressive finishes over 2 champions but too few MW bouts
11. Sean Strickland - 1 title fight win although very impressive and over the second best MW ever
12. Evan Tanner - 1 good title fight finish but too man losses
13. GSP - Only 1 win at MW agaisnt one of the weakest MW champions, although a finish
14. Dave Menne - losing UFC record and the one title fight win was a UD
Do you agree? If not then what is your list?
2. Israel Adesanya - 5 defenses, 8 title fight win, 3x MW champion
3. Chris Weidman - 3 defenses, 4 title fight wins
4. Rich Frankllin - 2 defenses, 3 title fight wins
5. Murilo Bustamante- 1 defense, 2 title fight win
6. Robert Whittaker - 1 title fight win but very impressive resume(Romeo 2x, Gastelum, Cannonier, Costa, Brunson, Jacare), He has fought pretty much everyone
7. Luke Rockhold - 1 very good title fight victory, but also impressive MW resume and 2 Strikeforce title fight wins
8. Michael Bisping - 1 defense, 2 title fight wins
9. DDP - Good resume but his title fight win was controversial
10. Poatan - Impressive finishes over 2 champions but too few MW bouts
11. Sean Strickland - 1 title fight win although very impressive and over the second best MW ever
12. Evan Tanner - 1 good title fight finish but too man losses
13. GSP - Only 1 win at MW agaisnt one of the weakest MW champions, although a finish
14. Dave Menne - losing UFC record and the one title fight win was a UD
Do you agree? If not then what is your list?