All MW champions ranked

1. Anderson Silva - 10 defenses, 11 title fight wins
2. Israel Adesanya - 5 defenses, 8 title fight win, 3x MW champion
3. Chris Weidman - 3 defenses, 4 title fight wins
4. Rich Frankllin - 2 defenses, 3 title fight wins
5. Murilo Bustamante- 1 defense, 2 title fight win
6. Robert Whittaker - 1 title fight win but very impressive resume(Romeo 2x, Gastelum, Cannonier, Costa, Brunson, Jacare), He has fought pretty much everyone
7. Luke Rockhold - 1 very good title fight victory, but also impressive MW resume and 2 Strikeforce title fight wins
8. Michael Bisping - 1 defense, 2 title fight wins
9. DDP - Good resume but his title fight win was controversial
10. Poatan - Impressive finishes over 2 champions but too few MW bouts
11. Sean Strickland - 1 title fight win although very impressive and over the second best MW ever
12. Evan Tanner - 1 good title fight finish but too man losses
13. GSP - Only 1 win at MW agaisnt one of the weakest MW champions, although a finish
14. Dave Menne - losing UFC record and the one title fight win was a UD

Do you agree? If not then what is your list?
 
Whittaker should be higher. It isn't his fault he doesn't technically have more title fights. Shares victories with #2 MW Izzy. Gas, Jared, Marvin, Paulo, Brunson, and Romero. At one point was 12-2 only losing to Izzy.
 
Good list. Props for putting respect on the old guys like Rich Franklin and Bustamante

I would swap Poatan with DDP. Even though his run in MW wasn't long, he had some impressive wins and knocked out the second best MW
 
Poatan, Du Plessis, Strickland and GSP should be above Bisping despite having one defense.

Hendo was ranked #13 and he went life and death to squeak a decision, also hepulled that fluke against a chinny and overrated Rockhold.
 
Right? It should have counted for him with lutter being unable to win the title like when olive missed weight for his title fight.
 
Bispong got his ass handed to him by Silva and Henderson. Not to mention ducking the entire top 10 at mw. Dude is the worst champ ever at MW if not all of the ufc. And a 1 eyed pos at that.
 
Agreed. Rich was one of my favorites back then. A pure class act.

Jim-Carrey.jpg
(I do dislike his lookalike, Jim though.)
 
Last edited:
Poatan and Strickland over DDP honestly. Frank Shamrock deserves to be in there too. He's definetely better than half than this list for beating Tito.
 
Might be nitpicking here but I'd count Silva's win over Lutter that should have been a defense if Lutter didn't miss weight as more of a title fight win than Izzy's Interim title win over Gastelum.
 
That's wild. I didn't realize Whittaker had no title defenses. I always seen him as a dominant champ in that division but that was derailed by Izzy.
 
100% this. Reminds me of the Sonnen/Paulo fight. BS that Chael won but couldn't be champ because Paulo missed weight
 
Rob has no title defenses?

But yeah
 
It sucks, but it’s not really a defense if the title isn’t at stake. No matter what happened, the belt was going home with Anderson, so he unfortunately wasn’t really defending anything.

In Oliveira’s case, the challenger made weight. And actually IIRC they stripped him, so it was vacant and Gaethje had the opportunity to win it, as he made contracted weight.
 
