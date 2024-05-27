All LW champions ranked

1. Khabib Nurmagomedov - 4 title fight win, 3 defenses - undefeated, longest win streak in LW history, only lost 2 rounds, never been cut or wobbled. Best wrestler in UFC history. Beat every hard hitter of his era
2. BJ Penn - 4 title fight wins, 3 defenses - All 4 victories were decisive finishes,
3. Benson Henderson - 4 title fight win, 3 defenses, - 2 of those 4 fights were controversial, 1 was competitive and only 1 was dominant
4. Frankie Edgar - 3 title fight wins, 2 defenses - very succesful fighter despite being undersized fro LW, beat prime BJ Penn 2 times and finished Maynard
5. Islam Makhachev - 3 title fight wins, 2 defenses - One of the most complete lw fighter ever, finished both of his title fight opponents, only ever lost once
6. Jens Pulver - 3 title fight win, 2 defenses - all 3 victories were decisions
7. Anthony Pettis - 2 title fight wins, 1 defense - impressive finishes of prime Ben
8. Charles Oliveira - 2 title fight wins, 1 defense - both title fights were awesome finishes although Chandler was probably out of his prime, incredible win streak full of various finishes. Best submission artist in LW history
9. RDA - 2 title fight wins, 1 defense - perhaps the best strength of schedule in LW history, impressive finish of prime Cowboy Cerrone in his only defense
10. Sean Sherk - 2 title fight wins, 1 defense - incredible record, only ever lost to all-time greats but never really finished a fight in his UFC careerđ


I'm unusure of Frankie's ranking as the second fight with Benson was clearly a robbery. So maybe he should take his ranking?


Anyway, who is your favourite out of all these champions?
 
Agree with top 5. I will have Oliveira at 6
Wasn't Pulver a FW Champ?
 
Agreed but Benson should be below Frankie. First fight was razor thin and could have gone to either guy, many people thought Frankie should have beat in him in the rematch, and Gilbert Melendez was robbed
 
I dig the effort and generally agree. He's not done (I hope), but Charles' run was so crazy, and **poof** it's already a distant memory.
 
