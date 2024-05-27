All LW champions ranked

1. Khabib Nurmagomedov - 4 title fight win, 3 defenses - undefeated, longest win streak in LW history, only lost 2 rounds, never been cut or wobbled. Best wrestler in UFC history. Beat every hard hitter of his era

2. BJ Penn - 4 title fight wins, 3 defenses - All 4 victories were decisive finishes,

3. Benson Henderson - 4 title fight win, 3 defenses, - 2 of those 4 fights were controversial, 1 was competitive and only 1 was dominant

4. Frankie Edgar - 3 title fight wins, 2 defenses - very succesful fighter despite being undersized fro LW, beat prime BJ Penn 2 times and finished Maynard

5. Islam Makhachev - 3 title fight wins, 2 defenses - One of the most complete lw fighter ever, finished both of his title fight opponents, only ever lost once

6. Jens Pulver - 3 title fight win, 2 defenses - all 3 victories were decisions

7. Anthony Pettis - 2 title fight wins, 1 defense - impressive finishes of prime Ben

8. Charles Oliveira - 2 title fight wins, 1 defense - both title fights were awesome finishes although Chandler was probably out of his prime, incredible win streak full of various finishes. Best submission artist in LW history

9. RDA - 2 title fight wins, 1 defense - perhaps the best strength of schedule in LW history, impressive finish of prime Cowboy Cerrone in his only defense

10. Sean Sherk - 2 title fight wins, 1 defense - incredible record, only ever lost to all-time greats but never really finished a fight in his UFC careerđ





I'm unusure of Frankie's ranking as the second fight with Benson was clearly a robbery. So maybe he should take his ranking?





Anyway, who is your favourite out of all these champions?