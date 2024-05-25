All FLW champions ranked

Shay Brennan
1. Demetrious Johnson - 11 defenses, 7 finishes
2. Deiveson Figueiredo - 2 defenses, very impressive destruction and choke of Benavidez, also nasty guillotine choke of Perez,
3.Alexandre Pantoja - 2 defenses, good 3 title fight wins although competitive and all of them are decisions
4. Brandon Moreno - 2 defenses, great knockout to win the interim title and good title fight finish of Figgy
5. Henry Cejudo - 1 defense, very impressive victory against DJ even though a split decision,
bad title defense against TJ who was cutting way to much weight.
