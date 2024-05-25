All FLW champions ranked

1. Demetrious Johnson - 11 defenses, 7 finishes
2. Deiveson Figueiredo - 2 defenses, very impressive destruction and choke of Benavidez, also nasty guillotine choke of Perez,
3.Alexandre Pantoja - 2 defenses, good 3 title fight wins although competitive and all of them are decisions
4. Brandon Moreno - 2 defenses, great knockout to win the interim title and good title fight finish of Figgy
5. Henry Cejudo - 1 defense, very impressive victory against DJ even though a split decision,
bad title defense against TJ who was cutting way to much weight.
 
Brandon Moreno actually has 0 title defences, I’d rank him lower than Pantoja
 
If DJ is #1 and Cejudo is somewhere in the top 5, I can't complain. I probably would just slide Kid Yamamoto in there for helluva it.
 
Shay Brennan said:
1. Demetrious Johnson - 11 defenses, 7 finishes
2. Deiveson Figueiredo - 2 defenses, very impressive destruction and choke of Benavidez, also nasty guillotine choke of Perez,
3. Brandon Moreno - 2 defenses, great knockout to win the interim title and good title fight finish of Figgy
4.Alexandre Pantoja - 2 defenses, good 3 title fight wins although competitive and all of them are decisions
5. Henry Cejudo - 1 defense, very impressive victory against DJ even though a split decision,
bad title defense against TJ who was cutting way to much weight.
Moreno has zero defenses and lost three times to pantoja. I can't rank him above pantoja who is lapping the division. Hell, one more win for pantoja and I'll have him above Figgy.
 
MM is by far the FLW GOAT and no one is even close.

I truly believe MM would be FLW champ today if he returned to the UFC. Pantoja doesn't have the cardio to hang with DJ for 5 rounds.
 
filthybliss said:
If DJ is #1 and Cejudo is somewhere in the top 5, I can't complain. I probably would just slide Kid Yamamoto in there for helluva it.
Cejudo helped make the FLW division more relevant by fighting TJ Dillashaw, but as a champion he is pretty underwhelming.

The only fighter he defended it against was the aforementioned TJ, who never fought at flyweight before or since that I can recall.

And Cejudo himself only won the title on a controversial decision, most of which believe he should have lost.
 
TJ cut weight to have an advantage over Cejudo, on top of testing positive.
People just shocked Cejudo made it look so easy, to the point of denial.
It's a great win.

Should cejudo even be here? He didn’t beat demetrious johnson. He got a Mickey Mouse belt
 
Danespina said:
TJ cut weight to have an advantage over Cejudo, on top of testing positive.
People just shocked Cejudo made it look so easy, to the point of denial.
It's a great win.

Nah TJ looked like death in the leadup and has never once competed at 125 before. The fight should not have happened and only happened because of Dana's stupidity..TJ vs DJ was only interesting because DJ was so damn dominate and had nobody to fight and also refused to challenge at 135 without being paid well for it so Dana wanted TJ to fight him at 125. DJ refused and then after DJ lost a split Decision and Dana traded him away they scheduled TJ vs Cejudo at 125 which made zero sense.

Nobody knew how TJ would look at 125. Many fighters have done themselves a big disservice by cutting too much weight. Look at the pictures of TJ's cut to 125... Scary stuff
 
