All FLW champions ranked

Danespina said:

People just shocked Cejudo made it look so easy, to the point of denial.

It's a great win.











Dodson finished him similarly.



TJ cut weight to have an advantage over Cejudo, on top of testing positive.People just shocked Cejudo made it look so easy, to the point of denial.It's a great win.Dodson finished him similarly. Click to expand...

Nah TJ looked like death in the leadup and has never once competed at 125 before. The fight should not have happened and only happened because of Dana's stupidity..TJ vs DJ was only interesting because DJ was so damn dominate and had nobody to fight and also refused to challenge at 135 without being paid well for it so Dana wanted TJ to fight him at 125. DJ refused and then after DJ lost a split Decision and Dana traded him away they scheduled TJ vs Cejudo at 125 which made zero sense.Nobody knew how TJ would look at 125. Many fighters have done themselves a big disservice by cutting too much weight. Look at the pictures of TJ's cut to 125... Scary stuff