All FW champions ranked

1. Jose Aldo - 11 title fight wins, 9 defenses, 2x FW champion

2. Alexander Volkanovski - 6 title fight win, 5 defenses - has dominantly beat Aldo, Holloway and Yair

3. Max Holloway - 5 title fight wins, 3 defenses, 2x FW champion(interim included), either the best or second best FW resume

4. Urijah Faber - 6 title fight wins, 5 defenses, 5 title fight finishes including a submission of Cruz

5. Mike Brown - 3 title fight win, 2 defenses,

5. Conor McGegor - 2 title fight wins(1 interim) - perhaps the best title winning performance at FW ever, also finished prime Mendes although on short notice.

6. Cole Escovedo - 2 title fight wins. 1 defense

6. Ilia Topuria - 1 title fight win - the second best title winning performance at FW

7. Yair Rodriguez 1 interim title fight win



I'm unsure of who should be ranked third. Faber has more defenses and title fight wins but Max's resume is much better than Faber's.

Changes can be made to the list if you have reasonable suggestions.