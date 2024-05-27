All FW champions ranked

Shay Brennan

Shay Brennan

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Nov 4, 2020
Messages
2,490
Reaction score
4,151
1. Jose Aldo - 11 title fight wins, 9 defenses, 2x FW champion
2. Alexander Volkanovski - 6 title fight win, 5 defenses - has dominantly beat Aldo, Holloway and Yair
3. Max Holloway - 5 title fight wins, 3 defenses, 2x FW champion(interim included), either the best or second best FW resume
4. Urijah Faber - 6 title fight wins, 5 defenses, 5 title fight finishes including a submission of Cruz
5. Mike Brown - 3 title fight win, 2 defenses,
5. Conor McGegor - 2 title fight wins(1 interim) - perhaps the best title winning performance at FW ever, also finished prime Mendes although on short notice.
6. Cole Escovedo - 2 title fight wins. 1 defense
6. Ilia Topuria - 1 title fight win - the second best title winning performance at FW
7. Yair Rodriguez 1 interim title fight win

I'm unsure of who should be ranked third. Faber has more defenses and title fight wins but Max's resume is much better than Faber's.
Changes can be made to the list if you have reasonable suggestions.
 
Weird how you concede Max is definitely either the best or second best resume yet have him third. I think GOAT is sometimes far too often reduced to "title defense counting contest"

In terms of one guy on one night being the best FW ever... I don't know if any FW ever beats the Volk that fought Max the 3rd time.
 
nice list, honestly don't know where I'd go after Aldo being number 1, depends on the criteria I suppose.

Two things are absolutely irrefutable here though....

1) Aldo is the FW goat bar none

2) McGregor is a skid mark on the underpants of mma
 
Dionysian said:
Weird how you concede Max is definitely either the best or second best resume yet have him third.
Click to expand...

0-3 vs Volk. It's not weird at all. To rank Max above Volk would need Max' resume other than those fights to be indefinitely better.
 
loisestrad said:
0-3 vs Volk. It's not weird at all. To rank Max above Volk would need Max' resume other than those fights to be indefinitely better.
Click to expand...
I get it. I rank Volk higher personally. It is just weird to openly state that you base greatness solely on title defense counts vs their overall resume

It really should include everything. Title defenses sure but also dominance + names on the resume + just how good were they at their all time height of their prime etc

I sometime think this site would put a dude with 5 controversial split decision title defense wins higher than a guy with 4 amazing finishes as title defences, 2 of them against the dude with the 5 defenses.
 
Dionysian said:
In terms of one guy on one night being the best FW ever... I don't know if any FW ever beats the Volk that fought Max the 3rd time.
Click to expand...
Agreed.
I don't think anybody could beat prime Volk, well perhaps prime Aldo maybe.
If he would lose to some FW fighter it would have to be by KO/TKO as he's damn near unbeatable by decision and submission.
 
Shay Brennan said:
Agreed.
I don't think anybody could beat prime Volk, well perhaps prime Aldo maybe.
If he would lose to some FW fighter it would have to be by KO/TKO as he's damn near unbeatable by decision and submission.
Click to expand...
That Volk cruises to a dominant UD against any Aldo or this Topuria... IMHO
 
Should Conor's title fight win at LW be considered on this FW list though?
 
Dionysian said:
Weird how you concede Max is definitely either the best or second best resume yet have him third. I think GOAT is sometimes far too often reduced to "title defense counting contest"

In terms of one guy on one night being the best FW ever... I don't know if any FW ever beats the Volk that fought Max the 3rd time.
Click to expand...
Both Holloway and Volk claim Aldo is the GOAT and both cite title defenses as one of the reasons. Volk recently talked about how hard it is to hold onto the belt. GSP said something similar. So much can go wrong on any given night. Winning the belt is easy, its just one fight. But holding onto the belt is the hard part.
 
Jackonfire said:
Both Holloway and Volk claim Aldo is the GOAT and both cite title defenses as one of the reasons. Volk recently talked about how hard it is to hold onto the belt. GSP said something similar. So much can go wrong on any given night. Winning the belt is easy, its just one fight. But holding onto the belt is the hard part.
Click to expand...
Yeah having it as a criteria is fine. It is just having it as the ONLY criteria is what I find weird and reductive.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Shay Brennan
All BW champions ranked
2
Replies
25
Views
485
Hdfi
Hdfi
Shay Brennan
All MW champions ranked
2
Replies
38
Views
853
HHJ
HHJ
Shay Brennan
All FLW champions ranked
Replies
15
Views
309
SalvadorAllende
SalvadorAllende

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,239,022
Messages
55,600,123
Members
174,845
Latest member
sosadus

Share this page

Back
Top