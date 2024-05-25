All BW champions ranked

Shay Brennan

Shay Brennan

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Nov 4, 2020
Messages
2,487
Reaction score
4,136
1. Dominick Cruz - 7 title fight wins, 4 defenses, 2x UFC BW champion
2. TJ Dillashaw - 5 title fight wins, 3 defenses, 2x UFC BW chamion
3. Renan Barao - 4 title fight wins, 2 interim title defenses
4. Petr Yan - 2 title fight wins, both awesome vicotries: one against the FW GOAT who later proved himself at BW, and a competitive fight with Sandhagen who is the clear #2 contender in BW as of now.
5.Sean O'Malley - 2 title fight win - Great KO of Aljo and flawless victory against the only man to beat him, still that was a undeserved title shot for Marlon.
6. Aljamain Sterling - Won the title by DQ, first defense was controversial, second defense he fought a injured TJ, last defense was good although a split decision to past prime Cejudo.
7. Henry Cejudo - 2 title fight win, 1 defenses, Moraes would go on to lose his next 4 out of 5 fights by KO/TKO, The defense was a bad stoppage
8. Cody Garbrandt - 1 title fight win, probably the best win in BW history considering who he beat and how but still just one win
 
Dominck Cruz sucks.. he beat a bunch of cans and FLWs

BW GOAT is up for the grabs.. maybe Sugar can make an statement vs Merab.
 
Miguel Torres easily top 3 behind Cruz and TJ. Benavidez, Mizugaki and DJ also had great careers at BW. Don't forget Bowles and Jorgensen too.
 
It seems like you did your best to look at Aljo's resume in the worst light possible. Didn't even mention that he had 3 defences, and instead went straight to belittling them. Also didn't mention that he had the most wins at ufc BW history and like 10 of his wins were ranked by the ufc at the time.

The fact that you put Yan above him is astounding since sterling beat him, actually defended his belt -- controversial or not -- and has more wins and more ranked wins. You also praise yan's 5 round competitive decision win over sandhagen, but don't even mention Aljo finishing sandhagen in one round....

that's my long way of saying that Aljo is number 3 or number 2 if you take out EPO dillashaw, which I do.
 
Last edited:
fortheo said:
It seems like you did your best to look at Aljo's resume in the worst light possible. Didn't even mention that he had 3 defences, and instead went straight to belittling them. Also didn't mention that he had the most wins at ufc BW history and like 10 of his wins were ranked by the ufc at the time.
Click to expand...
It's all true though. His victory over Yan was impressive even though controversial and maybe even the Cejudo one as well.
The other 2 title fight victories were bad.
 
Shay Brennan said:
It's all true though. His victory over Yan was impressive even though controversial and maybe even the Cejudo one as well.
The other 2 title fight victories were bad.
Click to expand...

Controversial title defenses >>> no title defences

You praise yan for beating sandhagen, then leave out that sterling did it in one round and has more defenses and more ranked wins than yan. He also beat rivera easier than yan did, too.

It just doesn't make sense to me and smells like bias to me. You were clearly hyper focused on belittling sterling instead of pointing out the positives.
 
Last edited:
That's a lot of effort to shit on Aljo.

I get not everybody is going to like that guy, but his record is really really elite.

Aljo is 24-4 and 5-1 vs guys on that list.

Wins

Cejudo
Dillashaw
Barao
Yan
Yan (dq)
Sandhagen R1 demolition



FYI

Records vs guys on the list

Aljo 5-1
OMalley 2-0 (W aljo , Yan)
TJ 4-3 (W cody2x, barao 2x L DC, CCC aljo)
Henry 2-1 ( w DC, TJ L aljo)
Cruz 1-2 (W TJ, L CCC, NECKTATS)
Cody 1-2 (W DC L TJ TJ)
Barao 0-3 ( L aljo, tj tj)
Yan 0-3 (L aljo, aljo, Sean
 
Last edited:
fortheo said:
You also praise yan's 5 round competitive decision win over sandhagen, but don't even mention Aljo finishing sandhagen in one round....
Click to expand...
Yan won every round except the first which he always loses because he's a slow starter.
He beat Sandhagen in where he's best at and even dropped him, something noone else was able to do.
That to me is more impressive than Aljo winning by choke which is his strenght.

To me that is a impressive victory, I just didn't mention wins outside of title reign at all in my post.
 
Shay Brennan said:
Yan won every round except the first which he always loses because he's a slow starter.
He beat Sandhagen in where he's best at and even dropped him, something noone else was able to do.
That to me is more impressive than Aljo winning by choke which is his strenght.

To me that is a impressive victory, I just didn't mention wins outside of title reign at all in my post.
Click to expand...

Okay. So to you losing to Aljo in a title fight is better than winning. Decisioning sandhagen is better than embarrassing and finishing him in minutes, and having 0 title defenses is better than having multiple controversial title defenses.

I hope you are realizing how silly this sounds.
 
fortheo said:
Okay. So to you losing to Aljo in a title fight is better than winning. Decisioning sandhagen is better than embarrassing and finishing him in minutes, and having 0 title defenses is better than having multiple controversial title defenses.

I hope you are realizing how silly this sounds.
Click to expand...
If you exclude the first Yan fight (in which Yan was beating him at his strength and working towards a finish)
and exclude the TJ fight where he was pretty much fighting a injnured TJ incapable of winning.

Then you're left with 2 title fight wins: 1 split decision over Yan and 1 split decision over Cejudo.

That's 2 title fight win vs 2 title fight wins and to me Yan's fights were more impressive. Just look at how both Aldo and Corey have performed afterwards.
 
Shay Brennan said:
If you exclude the first Yan fight (in which Yan was beating him at his strength and working towards a finish)
and exclude the TJ fight where he was pretty much fighting a injnured TJ incapable of winning.

Then you're left with 2 title fight wins: 1 split decision over Yan and 1 split decision over Cejudo.

That's 2 title fight win vs 2 title fight wins and to me Yan's fights were more impressive. Just look at how both Aldo and Corey have performed afterwards.
Click to expand...

You're doing some mental gymnastics man, but I'll play along -- even in your scenario, that leaves Aljo with a head to head win over Yan, a more dominant win over sandhagen than what yan had, and 2 more defenses than what Yan had. Not to mention more ranked wins in his UFC career in general, which for some reason we are also leaving out....

Again, it is bias. You like Yan and his fight style better, it is as clear as day. It is fine though, you can rank them how you like.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Shay Brennan
All FLW champions ranked
Replies
6
Views
144
Shay Brennan
Shay Brennan
Shay Brennan
All MW champions ranked
2
Replies
30
Views
489
pankrat
pankrat

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,238,907
Messages
55,593,345
Members
174,841
Latest member
Backwood Banger

Share this page

Back
Top