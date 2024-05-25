All BW champions ranked

Shay Brennan
1. Dominick Cruz - 7 title fight wins, 4 defenses, 2x UFC BW champion
2. TJ Dillashaw - 5 title fight wins, 3 defenses, 2x UFC BW chamion
3. Renan Barao - 4 title fight wins, 2 interim title defenses
4. Petr Yan - 2 title fight wins, both awesome vicotries: one against the FW GOAT who later proved himself at BW, and a competitive fight with Sandhagen who is the clear #2 contender in BW as of now.
5.Sean O'Malley - 2 title fight win - Great KO of Aljo and flawless victory against the only man to beat him, still that was a undeserved title shot for Marlon.
6. Aljamain Sterling - Won the title by DQ, first defense was controversial, second defense he fought a injured TJ, last defense was good although a split decision to past prime Cejudo.
7. Henry Cejudo - 2 title fight win, 1 defenses, Moraes would go on to lose his next 4 out of 5 fights by KO/TKO, The defense was a bad stoppage
8. Cody Garbrandt - 1 title fight win, probably the best win in BW history considering who he beat and how but still just one win
