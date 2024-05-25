All BW champions ranked

It seems like you did your best to look at Aljo's resume in the worst light possible. Didn't even mention that he had 3 defences, and instead went straight to belittling them. Also didn't mention that he had the most wins at ufc BW history and like 10 of his wins were ranked by the ufc at the time.



The fact that you put Yan above him is astounding since sterling beat him, actually defended his belt -- controversial or not -- and has more wins and more ranked wins. You also praise yan's 5 round competitive decision win over sandhagen, but don't even mention Aljo finishing sandhagen in one round....



that's my long way of saying that Aljo is number 3 or number 2 if you take out EPO dillashaw, which I do.