All SW and W FLW champions ranked

SW



1. Joanna Jedrzejczyk - 6 title fight wins, 5 defenses, longest win streak, best striking differetial,

2. Zhang Weili - 5 title fight wins, 3 defenses, 2 x SW champion, 1st defense against Joanna was the best W fight of all time

3. Rose Namajunas - 4 title fight wins, 2 defenses, 2x SW champion, great highlight reel which includes KOs of Joanna and Weili

4. Carla Esparza - 2 title fight wins, first title fight was good but the second one is the worst in SW history, most control and top time, most takedowns

5. Jessica Andrade - 1 title fight win, impressive slam KO, most KOs and finishes in SW history,



W FLW



1. Valentina Shevchenko - 8 title fight wins, 7 defenses, longest win streak, most KOs and wins, most fight time, control and top position time, most strikes landed, most takedowns

2. Alexa Grasso - 1 title fight win, won the title with the biggest upset in FLW history,

3. Nicco Montano - 1 title fight win, first W FLW champion



Do you agree? If not then what is your list?