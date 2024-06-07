  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

All SW and W FLW champions ranked

SW

1. Joanna Jedrzejczyk - 6 title fight wins, 5 defenses, longest win streak, best striking differetial,
2. Zhang Weili - 5 title fight wins, 3 defenses, 2 x SW champion, 1st defense against Joanna was the best W fight of all time
3. Rose Namajunas - 4 title fight wins, 2 defenses, 2x SW champion, great highlight reel which includes KOs of Joanna and Weili
4. Carla Esparza - 2 title fight wins, first title fight was good but the second one is the worst in SW history, most control and top time, most takedowns
5. Jessica Andrade - 1 title fight win, impressive slam KO, most KOs and finishes in SW history,

W FLW

1. Valentina Shevchenko - 8 title fight wins, 7 defenses, longest win streak, most KOs and wins, most fight time, control and top position time, most strikes landed, most takedowns
2. Alexa Grasso - 1 title fight win, won the title with the biggest upset in FLW history,
3. Nicco Montano - 1 title fight win, first W FLW champion

Do you agree? If not then what is your list?
 
Good list. There's an argument to be made to put Rose ahead of Weili but I don't mind either way.
 
