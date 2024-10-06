Alex Pereira can become the GOAT, here’s how:

Knock out Ankalaev
Rematch Jan and win legitimately

Move down for a title fight against DDP win the title

Move up and beat 2-3 top guys and win the HW title

I think this can make him the GOAT and he has more than enough time to do work in LHW and MW before moving onto HW once he’s 40+.
 
It seems like Alex is slowing down. He might be in twilight of his MMA prime right now.
He made many mistakes. High kicks were not working but he used them anyway, he had less power in his strikes. He was scared of muay thai - maybe it is his weakness? Khalil evolved but Poatan was very passive first 2 rounds.
Unless this 'injury' or 'sickness' during camp were legit and bothered him that much during fight.
We will know where Periera stands in his next fight.
 
not trying to sound like a Hater, Alex is good but the problem or shall i say the biggest
elephant in the room is the
Light heavy weight division of today AINT the Light heavy weight division that we all grew up in.
im not sure how long you been watching but i remember when holding the belt
was rare due to how dangerous the contenders were. and everyone had their own
style. that of course until the chosen one came and brought order to the division.

basically the 205 division aint the killers row 205 division from back then. its not his fault nor am i saying alex couldnt potentially
hang with prime jon jones or Chuck, DC, rashad, Lyoto, rampage etc etc. but the problem is the division is the weakest its ever been.

Hes already a legend in his own right tho, but due to the lack of True competition its gonna be hard
to call him the 2nd best GOAT in THAT DIVISION.
 
