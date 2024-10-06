Alex Pereira can become the GOAT, here’s how:

not trying to sound like a Hater, Alex is good but the problem or shall i say the biggest

elephant in the room is the

Light heavy weight division of today AINT the Light heavy weight division that we all grew up in.

im not sure how long you been watching but i remember when holding the belt

was rare due to how dangerous the contenders were. and everyone had their own

style. that of course until the chosen one came and brought order to the division.



basically the 205 division aint the killers row 205 division from back then. its not his fault nor am i saying alex couldnt potentially

hang with prime jon jones or Chuck, DC, rashad, Lyoto, rampage etc etc. but the problem is the division is the weakest its ever been.



Hes already a legend in his own right tho, but due to the lack of True competition its gonna be hard

to call him the 2nd best GOAT in THAT DIVISION.