Alex Pereira can become the GOAT, here’s how:

Knock out Ankalaev
Rematch Jan and win legitimately
Move down for a title fight against DDP win the title
Move up and beat 2-3 top guys and win the HW title
I think this can make him the GOAT and he has more than enough time to do work in LHW and MW before moving onto HW once he’s 40+.
