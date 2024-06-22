



4) Alexander Gustafson

Fresh off the beating of Alex mentor, Alex vows to get revenge and this will be his first test. Prime Gus had amazing boxing and would be super light on his feet. During that era Gus had really bad grappling, but by todays standards he'd be up there with Jiri & hill. But with better striking imo. That being said I really do see Alex catching Gus early on, but Gus could also just lap Alex and then later KO him.

3) Antony Rumble Johnson​

2) Daniel Cormier​

1) Jon Bones Jones​

In a parallel Universe Alex joined the UFC 2016 and now in 2017 has to face the best LHW's the planet after conquering MW. The plus side is this is a younger Poatan that has more time to adapt at a younger age. Downside is he has to face the best LHW's in the history of MMA.If he beats Gus, he now has to face the most explosive and dangerous striker in UFC LHW History. If Izzy can make you do the stanky leg, and Jiri and Jan can have you backing up to avoid being rocked even more, Rumble will send you flying across the octagon. But Alex could also counter Rumble quick. 50/50 imo, on one hand Rumble could brutally KO Alex, on the other Alex could drop him and finish him TKOOne of the best wrestlers OAT, he can strike, wrestle, and clinch. Alex has never faced anyone that even comes to 1/10th of what DC can do on the mat. DC can take Alex down, gas him out, body slam him, then later submit or even KO an exhausted Poaton. But Alex can also use his calf kicks and left hook to catch a DC that was susceptible to the bodyThere isn't a single thing he can't do, considered the GOAT by many. Could beat Alex in almost every area, even striking imo. Too smart to stay in the pocket with Alex, and his distance managment was elite for an MMA fighter. Would rarely ever get hit clean, and when he did showed to have one of the best chins in the game. Never has been dropped even. That being said, Alex could land clean, with over 33 kickboxing fight he is the better pure striker than Jones.