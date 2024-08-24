Media “Khalil Rountree is going to walk through Alex Pereira” ~ Chael Sonnen

Do you think Chael is right?

Pereira is a much, much better striker, but he fights with hands low and Rountree hits like a truck who happened to have knocked out Saki before.

Most likely is Pereira piecing him up, but it's MMA. This isn't a bad fight at all. People acting like this is a bad fight just acting wierd. Ankaleev or Jan, I mean what's so much interesting about that? Ankaleev or Jan is going to try to look like prime Sean Sherk anyways if they can against Pereira.

This will have a violent end to it, and I'm all about it. Obviously it's not a well deserved title shot, but UFC does whatever the hell they want.

And above all, Chael will say his mom is his dad for clicks. A man of integrity he is not. Wouldn't take a single word out of this guy's mouth seriously.
 
Its sad that retired fighter have to shoot clickbait shit with his word-hole so he could draw few readers.
 
He could catch him but walk through him? Nah he's not that good
 
I do think Khalil has the power to land a ko shot. Setting it up is a different matter against a guy who will be looking for opening.
 
JustOnce said:
It's not a bad fight at all but MMA fans are easily tricked by meme's and false narratives, like somehow Anakalev is the most "deserving" of a title shot when the numbers don't actually bare that out

 
We have seen too many other strikers get creamed on by Alex. I don’t think Rountree is going to be an exception. I’ll be impressed if he survives 3 rounds.
 
Söze Aldo said:
It's not a bad fight at all but MMA fans are easily tricked by meme's and false narratives, like somehow Anakalev is the most "deserving" of a title shot when the numbers don't actually bare that out

I guess if you wanna punish him for Walker milking the foul just long enough to get a ND and then freaking out like he was aggrieved. So Ankalaev had to fight him again and waste months to prove what everyone pretty much knew, that he'd smoke Walker. He also has one loss, a meme sub with 1 second to go in a fight he was winning easily.

Rountree fight will be fun, but Khalil's win streak isn't exactly over top 5 guys. I suppose there's different ways to decide who "deserves" it. I just know that Khalil is around a 4-1 underdog while Ankalaev would be a slight favorite vs Alex. So the odds makers have an idea as to who the top challenger is.
 
