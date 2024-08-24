Pereira is a much, much better striker, but he fights with hands low and Rountree hits like a truck who happened to have knocked out Saki before.



Most likely is Pereira piecing him up, but it's MMA. This isn't a bad fight at all. People acting like this is a bad fight just acting wierd. Ankaleev or Jan, I mean what's so much interesting about that? Ankaleev or Jan is going to try to look like prime Sean Sherk anyways if they can against Pereira.



This will have a violent end to it, and I'm all about it. Obviously it's not a well deserved title shot, but UFC does whatever the hell they want.



And above all, Chael will say his mom is his dad for clicks. A man of integrity he is not. Wouldn't take a single word out of this guy's mouth seriously.