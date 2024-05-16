Elections “Don’t” - White House Refuses to Release Hur Interview

While the transcripts of the interviews have already been released, Biden’s effort to block the recordings puts him in a politically awkward position: He has insisted that Hur has mischaracterized the interviews but is nonetheless trying to maintain secrecy over the raw audio.

“The absence of a legitimate need for the audio recordings lays bare your likely goal — to chop them up, distort them, and use them for partisan political purposes,” White House Counsel Ed Siskel wrote in the letter to Republican House leaders Thursday morning revealing Biden’s decision. “Demanding such sensitive and constitutionally-protected law enforcement materials from the Executive Branch because you want to manipulate them for potential political gain is inappropriate.”
Biden claims he was unfairly characterized as an old memory impaired octogenarian in the transcripts yet refuses to release the audio that would, in his mind, exonerate him from being viewed has mentally impaired.

How does anyone who thinks he isn’t in cognitive decline defend this? Do you believe Garlands excuse?

https://www.politico.com/news/2024/...-his-classified-docs-interview-tapes-00158323
 
weird argument. we won't release cause then you'll chop them up and make your own tape which would be misleading.

well, just release the entire recording to the public then.
 
