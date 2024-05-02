Wow. Normally, when someone talks about privilege, I roll my eyes. In fact, my eyes roll back in my head like a great white shark eating a seal. But this story reeks of it.This woman is a district attorney in New York and was speeding 20 mph over the limit(55 mph in a 35mph zone). Officer lights her up and she refuses to stop, driving all the way to her house. She claims she didn’t know it was her that he was trying to pull over because she was on the phone, even when turning onto her street and then pulling into her garage. She refuses to follow the officer’s orders and simply walks around, walks into her house, calls the chief of police (whom should have told his officer to arrest her), berates the officer, actually badges him, and acts as though she is above the law and the laws don’t apply to her.Now, for the officer. I am guessing he is a young, fairly new police officer, whom is intimidated by this woman’s arrogance and position. This video is so frustrating on so many levels. So many damn times she should have been arrested, and while the officer remains calm, he is clearly scared to do what he would do if this woman was anyone other than “THE DA”(as she states).Here is where the privilege comes in. If this were any normal person, they would have been in handcuffs and if they refused, and I am absolutely positive she would resist, they would be eating pavement.Every officer is different, but she simply runs over this timid officer simply because she believes that she can (and he lets her do it). Before I completely blast this officer, I have been in similar circumstances when I had pulled over our former mayor and even a magistrate one time.The mayor was very early in my career (less than one year) and I was intimidated, especially when my partner said “well, it was nice working with you.” And to complicate matters further, he was the brother-in-law to the partner I would have the following year(we had just finished picking our assignments and I was low man, so I ended up working a beat and with partners not of my choice). Basically, this was a total clusterfuck.This particular mayor was rumored to be dirty, which was later proven true. He later (after his term ended) got wrapped up in embezzling. Our chief at the time was also rumored to be in the mayor’s pocket, and actually ended up resigning after he was caught on video gambling at this mayor’s “coffee shop” while on duty.On a side note, this mayor owned a few bars, coffee shops, and gambling joints (rumors of mafia also were present) and pushed through a law that allowed the “coffee shops” to have electronic gambling machines.We actually had Starbucks try to come into the city (this was way back in 2002/2003 and I desperately wanted a Starbucks-now we have 4) and he blocked it because it would compete with his coffee shops. Like I said, he used his power and authority to benefit his own interests like most politicians do now.And I am certain now, as I was back then, that had I taken action, I would have at the very least, be treated harshly by the chief and my future partner (who was a grizzled old vet that liked to throw his rank and time around), but there was a legitimate fear that it would either end or severely scar my career. I live and worked in a medium sized city and this mayor had power and influence over our chief. I pulled him over for running a stop sign and speeding. When I approached the vehicle, he was rude and dismissive, and said “yeah, yeah-I know. I don’t stop and was going too fast. Give me my lecture and let me be on my way.” Again, I had less than a year on the department and was scared to do my job. I was never, ever a traffic cop. I hated doing traffic stops unless I knew there was drugs or weapons, but I was in the bottom tier when it came to writing tickets-I preferred to “give the lecture” and a warning-provided everything checked out.So, in many ways, I ended up doing what I would have done with any other citizen-release with a warning, but I did so out of fear rather than my usual “officer friendly-don’t do that again” demeanor. But arrogant and dismissive subjects were much more likely to get a ticket than someone that admitted and acknowledged their wrongs and seemed regretful.Looking back at my career, I have a few regrets and incidents I wished I had handled differently, and this incident was one of them. Again, I wasn’t a ticket writer, but I was afraid for my job and in this city, there are certain people you don’t cross, even to this day. But I would certainly hope that if I were in this officer’s shoes, that an arrest would be made.She has since apologized and gov honchul launched an investigation. Hopefully, she is fired. But make no mistake, honchul blasted her for disrespecting an officer-yet honchul is known to not like the police from what I have heard. The family of a slain officer told her to leave the funeral. I think this is political for her because this nasty bitch is a republican and honchul bleeds blue to her core.Thoughts?