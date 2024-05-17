At Justice Alito’s House, a ‘Stop the Steal’ Symbol on Display An upside-down flag, adopted by Trump supporters contesting the Biden victory, flew over the justice’s front lawn as the Supreme Court was considering an election case.

Not very gentlemanly of him to throw his wife under the bus like that! This is not nearly as egregious as Clarence Thomas' wife literally plotting the election fraud, and recommending the imprisonment of her political enemies, but it's definitely not a good look.Unfortunately, their code of ethics adopted a few months ago is about as toothless as a meth addict with scurvy.