At Justice Alito’s House, a ‘Stop the Steal’ Symbol on Display

An upside-down flag, adopted by Trump supporters contesting the Biden victory, flew over the justice’s front lawn as the Supreme Court was considering an election case.
After the 2020 presidential election, as some Trump supporters falsely claimed that President Biden had stolen the office, many of them displayed a startling symbol outside their homes, on their cars and in online posts: an upside-down American flag.

One of the homes flying an inverted flag during that time was the residence of Supreme Court Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr., in Alexandria, Va., according to photographs and interviews with neighbors.

The upside-down flag was aloft on Jan. 17, 2021, the images showed. President Donald J. Trump’s supporters, including some brandishing the same symbol, had rioted at the Capitol a little over a week before. Mr. Biden’s inauguration was three days away. Alarmed neighbors snapped photographs, some of which were recently obtained by The New York Times. Word of the flag filtered back to the court, people who worked there said in interviews.

While the flag was up, the court was still contending with whether to hear a 2020 election case, with Justice Alito on the losing end of that decision. In coming weeks, the justices will rule on two climactic cases involving the storming of the Capitol on Jan. 6, including whether Mr. Trump has immunity for his actions. Their decisions will shape how accountable he can be held for trying to overturn the last presidential election and his chances for re-election in the upcoming one.

“I had no involvement whatsoever in the flying of the flag,” Justice Alito said in an emailed statement to The Times. “It was briefly placed by Mrs. Alito in response to a neighbor’s use of objectionable and personally insulting language on yard signs.”

Judicial experts said in interviews that the flag was a clear violation of ethics rules, which seek to avoid even the appearance of bias, and could sow doubt about Justice Alito’s impartiality in cases related to the election and the Capitol riot.

The mere impression of political opinion can be a problem, the ethics experts said. “It might be his spouse or someone else living in his home, but he shouldn’t have it in his yard as his message to the world,” said Amanda Frost, a law professor at the University of Virginia.

This is “the equivalent of putting a ‘Stop the Steal’ sign in your yard, which is a problem if you’re deciding election-related cases,” she said.

Interviews show that the justice’s wife, Martha-Ann Alito, had been in a dispute with another family on the block over an anti-Trump sign on their lawn, but given the timing and the starkness of the symbol, neighbors interpreted the inverted flag as a political statement by the couple.

The longstanding ethics code for the lower courts, as well as the recent one adopted by the Supreme Court, stresses the need for judges to remain independent and avoid political statements or opinions on matters that could come before them.


Not very gentlemanly of him to throw his wife under the bus like that! This is not nearly as egregious as Clarence Thomas' wife literally plotting the election fraud, and recommending the imprisonment of her political enemies, but it's definitely not a good look.

Unfortunately, their code of ethics adopted a few months ago is about as toothless as a meth addict with scurvy.
 
I think that the Supreme Court justices (especially the conservative ones) are very much democrats and republicans is something we can all agree upon
 
Everyone knows the Dems cheated BADLY in the 2020 election from every angle possible.

I can't even find anyone IRL that admits they voted for Joe.
 
Like, oh' my God. I can't even...
Hey Canadian, here justices are supposed to be ostensibly impartial. Also, please tell me what year did the court rule there could only be nine members on it again ?
 
Good thing they investigated and found tons of fraud. Oh wait.
 
Then how did Trump go 1-66 in court cases over it, many times with Trump-appointed judges? I guess they don't know.
 
Because just like the election, it was fixed. Dozens of people testified under oath about the fraud that they witnessed. It was all swept under the rug.

Why were people stuffing ballot boxes wearing gloves? I didn't wear gloves when I voted in person.
 
