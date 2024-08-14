Y'all really have no clue who is Dricus du Plessis do you?

There is a stereotype amongst Sherbros that Israel Adesanya fans by large are relatively new to the sport and do not watch much else MMA wise other than him. This point is being proven by the minute, since the announcement of his fight with Dricus du Plessis.



Y'all really never seen Dricus have you? Perhaps 1 or 2 of his fights, right?



You may have seen him lose to McLellan, his boring win over Till or even the Brunson TKO...



Sean Strickland? Robert Whittaker? Those names mean anything to you? ... Nah, I didn't think so.



Just for educational purposes, Dricus du Plessis has it fucking ALL!



- The guy has KO power in both hands.

- Crisp, technical boxing.

- Solid wrestling, with very good ability to control from the top position.

- Underrated and sneaky BJJ, takes the back very easily.

- Cardio for days, looks the same in rounds 4 and 5 as the first round.

- Heart for days. Let you knock him down or rock him, if his body lets him he'll keep coming.





WAR ALVAREZ!