Yair could be a potentially interesting matchup for Topuria

Not saying he'll win or anything, he might get starched too of course.

But stylistically he could pose some problems, at least in theory.



He moves more and better than any previous opponents of Topuria, which could mean he has a better time not staying near the cage and neutralizing that tactic of Ilia's game.



Also, he his obviously a taller, longer fighter, much like Max but with a more versatile, dynamic and willing kicking game. This means he could throw some of the oblique kicks that Max was having success with, along with front kicks, teep kicks, side kicks and really keep Topuria guessing and defending from range.



Again, I am in no way saying he will or would have any success whatsoever with any of this, but am just interested in opening up a discussion on the best approach and style to give El Matador some problems.



Discuss...