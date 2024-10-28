Yair could be a potentially interesting matchup for Topuria

The Legendary Scarface

The Legendary Scarface

Record since UFC 266 : 60-40
@Black
Joined
Apr 5, 2019
Messages
6,928
Reaction score
9,414
Not saying he'll win or anything, he might get starched too of course.
But stylistically he could pose some problems, at least in theory.

He moves more and better than any previous opponents of Topuria, which could mean he has a better time not staying near the cage and neutralizing that tactic of Ilia's game.

Also, he his obviously a taller, longer fighter, much like Max but with a more versatile, dynamic and willing kicking game. This means he could throw some of the oblique kicks that Max was having success with, along with front kicks, teep kicks, side kicks and really keep Topuria guessing and defending from range.

Again, I am in no way saying he will or would have any success whatsoever with any of this, but am just interested in opening up a discussion on the best approach and style to give El Matador some problems.

Discuss...
 
He has zero ground game. The second ilia wants it on the ground, yair is a wet noodle.
 
I sincerely doubt it, Top has a well rounded game and can easily wrestle Yair if he has too.

Maybe if it was a kickboxing match, but even then Volk dropped Yair on the feet so mma math and all that but if Volk can do it so can Top.
 
flektarn said:
He has zero ground game. The second ilia wants it on the ground, yair is a wet noodle.
Click to expand...
Based on what?
UFC 284: Yair Rodriguez wins interim featherweight title with slick submission of Josh Emmett - Yahoo Sports
 
Objectively Correct said:
We need a striker like Max but with leg kicks. Max is not a good kicker. Someone like prime Barboza maybe
Click to expand...
Pretty sure that guy is dead. But even if we could bring his youth back he never did well against technical pressure fighters with heavy hands?
Or am I remembering things wrong?
 
VinceArch said:
Based on what?
UFC 284: Yair Rodriguez wins interim featherweight title with slick submission of Josh Emmett - Yahoo Sports
Click to expand...
Watch his fights. Even Max took him down and laid on him. Volk took him down easy. He's content to have zero TDD and just hope he can throw up a sub from full guard.
Ilia has tangled with guys with a better ground game than yair.
+Taken down and submitted by a one ankled Ortega.
 
lol @ the wrestling anemic Yair having a chance with a wrestler like Topuria… some of you are just senselessly grasping at straws right now. Topuria is head and shoulders above the division… maybe Diego Lopes is the only one crazy enough to meet him in the center of the octagon.

Yair would have that tapping hand ready before the match starts
 
flektarn said:
Watch his fights. Even Max took him down and laid on him. Volk took him down easy. He's content to have zero TDD and just hope he can throw up a sub from full guard.
Ilia has tangled with guys with a better ground game than yair.
Click to expand...
Ilia probably has but to say Yair doesn't know a thing on the ground is false. He has a few weapons plus can get into a good scramble. He's not inept.
 
Yair is no match. Topuria is indeed real. if anyone can defeat him, he should a better boxer.
 
Yair will get grounded. I don't think Topuria's wrestling is all that but it should be good enough to ground Yair. I think Evloev and Lopez are interesting matchups. We don't know much about Topuria's grappling except he has a black belt. You can look early in his record but most of those guys aren't good. He fought Hall but he didn't really engage him on the ground until the ending sequence which ended up with strikes on the ground when Hall flopped and inverted.
 
I think it's a great match up but at this Point yair should be 2 fights away from the FW title. Im thinking maybe he fights Lerone Murphy, he wins that he fights Sterling Evloev loser.
 
Are you talking about the guy who got his head beaten through the matt by old man Frankie Edgar?
 
VinceArch said:
Ilia probably has but to say Yair doesn't know a thing on the ground is false. He has a few weapons plus can get into a good scramble. He's not inept.
Click to expand...
He's not inept but Ilia is good enough to shut down his game, and the takedown threat would be more than enough to let Ilia open up on the feet and find something eventually.

But I don't think Yair will be finding a title shot any time soon. The Ortega loss set him back by a lot.
 
Diego is the only one I see with the grit to give Ilia any trouble currently.

Yair gets thrown to the ground by strong gusts of wind.
Mosvar's striking is terrible.
I'd actually like to see the Aljo v Topuria match.

Thesnake101 said:
But I don't think Yair will be finding a title shot any time soon. The Ortega loss set him back by a lot.
Click to expand...
Losing to a one legged fighter counts as two losses, I think
 
WoozyFailGuy said:
Diego is the only one I see with the grit to give Ilia any trouble currently.

Yair gets thrown to the ground by strong gusts of wind.
Mosvar's striking is terrible.
I'd actually like to see the Aljo v Topuria match.


Losing to a one legged fighter counts as two losses, I think
Click to expand...
Aljo v Topuria would actually be a great match up!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

AldoStillGoat
Media Max Holloway: 'Ilia does present some problems for us, but I'm a problem solver.'
Replies
12
Views
658
volcom5
V
Substance Abuse
Media Max Holloway and Ilia Topuria Have Pre UFC 308 Interview Discussing Their Upcoming Fight.
2 3
Replies
49
Views
1K
BEATDOWNS
BEATDOWNS
GloveParadox
Why I think Max Holloway will defeat Ilia Topuria
3 4 5
Replies
96
Views
4K
BangBang
BangBang
MarioLemieux
Hot take: If Topuria runs through Max (big if), he's a problem for Islam stylisticially
3 4 5
Replies
85
Views
3K
Bilzerian
Bilzerian
JustBleed69
Topuria could be the next Cody Garbrandt
2 3
Replies
57
Views
958
Trabaho
Trabaho

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,250,836
Messages
56,414,635
Members
175,207
Latest member
Zippythepinhead

Share this page

Back
Top