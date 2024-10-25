Topuria could be the next Cody Garbrandt

Topuria & Garbrandt up to this point are very similar; they both started out wrestling & eventually came around to striking as their primary form of offense ( more specifically boxing-centric), both riding nice win streaks with complete destructions of their opponents, both have been rocked on their way up a couple of times, & they both had absolute masterclass' against P4P Greats to cap off their win streaks.



Cody immediately fell off a cliff in his next fight, largely due to arrogance and recklessness.

Illia Topuria is also young, somewhat reckless at times, & I think it's also very fair to say that he's a bit arrogant.



What if both of these guys end up having eerily similar careers?



Completely hypothetical that probably won't happen, just wanted to post this here in the off chance that it does happen I will look prophetic lol.



Edit: I am picking Topuria by KO/ TKO inside 3.