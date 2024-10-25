Topuria could be the next Cody Garbrandt

Topuria & Garbrandt up to this point are very similar; they both started out wrestling & eventually came around to striking as their primary form of offense ( more specifically boxing-centric), both riding nice win streaks with complete destructions of their opponents, both have been rocked on their way up a couple of times, & they both had absolute masterclass' against P4P Greats to cap off their win streaks.

Cody immediately fell off a cliff in his next fight, largely due to arrogance and recklessness.
Illia Topuria is also young, somewhat reckless at times, & I think it's also very fair to say that he's a bit arrogant.

What if both of these guys end up having eerily similar careers?

Completely hypothetical that probably won't happen, just wanted to post this here in the off chance that it does happen I will look prophetic lol.

Edit: I am picking Topuria by KO/ TKO inside 3.
 
Few things to index as I see them in contrast:

- Cody relied on freak atheism more than Illia

- Topria is the better overall grappler and black belt in BJJ

- Cody unfortunately took serious head trauma + loss to a PEDS cheat

- Subsequently had neurological problems / long Covid


Surely Cody is a cautionary tale and its hard to say how much a really bad bout of Covid effected the prime of his career. He is one of the unfortunate folks who had serious neuro complications that lasted months.

Illia is more well rounded, more technical, more weapons.
 
Topuria has much better grappling then Garbrant ever had but also your basing this of some very tenuous similarities.

Nothing in your post has anything to do with having a solid chin.
<LikeReally5>
Oh.. now I see the point of this post.

Stop trying to cover all your bases, out your neck out their and stand on your business
 
What are you even talking about?

Completely harmless & silly hypothetical & you are up in arms about it lol. Lighten up Nancy.

Edit: Also you are getting pissy at a guy that is one of the biggest Witcher 3 fans ever.
 
I don't disagree with what you're saying, I'm not saying they are apples to apples, im just pointing out some similarities that I was thinking about in the off chance all of this does come to fruitation. I doubt it will though, I think Topuria likely stops Max inside 3.
 
Damn. Poor Garbrandt.
 
Whilst I believe that Max is going to slap what little charisma Toopy has inside him, right out of his cocky little sphincter, I do believe that Ilia has way more sound defensive boxing that No Glove.
 
Cody has no jitz though. Ilia has several submissions and used his offensive grappling to win just three fights ago. Their basic archetype is similar, but Cody isn't as complete a fighter as Ilia.
 
he IS THE NEXT CODY....and I hate to say this
 
